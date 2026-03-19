In Dubbo Senior cricket, CYMS has clinched the minor premiership and first spot in the Grand Final after a nine-wicket win over Macquarie in Saturday’s (March 14) last round of the Whitney Cup.

Fletcher Hyde led the way with an unbeaten 61, while Eric Herbert was the leading light for Macquarie with his 53.

In the other match, Souths finished an encouraging season, downing Newtown easily with Ed Murray chalking up 140 and Nick Williams 71 as the Hornets blazed 300 in the one-dayer.

Newtown could muster only 113 in reply with opener Jordan Peacock solid with his half-century and Souths young skipper, Lachie Rummans, leading the way taking 3/16 with the ball.