The LJ Hooker Narromine Thursday night Mixed Bowls was won by Paul Wooldridge, Matt Ball and Robbie Cook, who defeated Anne Knaggs, Merrill O'Sullivan and Victor Brook. Karen Barclay and Mike Twohill also defeated Dennis Crimmins and Peter Knaggs, and there were no resters on the night.

Ladies' Tuesday morning bowls saw 18 ladies contest the 2026 Caroline Trophy. This event was played under very pleasant conditions and winners of the day were Christine Sinclair, Therese Gaio and Geraldine Jasprizza, who defeated Sue Armstrong, Cheryl Storch and Judy O'Connor to take out the trophy.

Runners-up were Helen Emblem, Wanda King and Trish Gosper, who defeated Kerri Dickson, Ruby Stockings and Karen Greenhalgh. In other results, Sue McCauley, Pat Sherwin and Beryl Hobson defeated Mary Perry, Margaret Livermore and Sharon Johnston, while Jill Hankin defeated Kelli Young in a singles game.

Resters on the day went to Kerri Dickson and Judy O'Connor, and lucky draw winners were Kerri Dickson and Wanda King.

Men's Wednesday Morning Medley Refrigeration Triples was played under sunny skies with wind and flies! Winners on the day were Michael Slack (visitor from England), Eric Satchell and Matt Quill, who defeated Terry Duncan, Nick Birbiles and Doug Aldis.

Second Place went to Ken Whitiker, Frank Armstrong and Greg Hough, who defeated Ron McCauley, Todd O'Dea and Ian Hobson, while coming in third was the team of Roger Sherwin, Dick Whitford and Phil Knight, who defeated Ray Tickle, Leo Balstad and Brian Coffey.

In other results, Bryan O'Sullivan and Peter Sinclair defeated Norm Johnston and Doug Back while Dennis Crimmins and Dennis Jasprizza defeated Eric Bradshaw and Steve Kelly. Ron Anderson, Paul Wooldridge and Peter Collins also defeated Allan Parker, Greg Brown and Mike Twohill.

Closest game was won by Dennis Crimmins and Dennis Jasprizza, and resters for the morning went to Frank Armstrong, Ron Anderson and Peter Sinclair. The jackpot was not won and lives until next week.

Thursday night Walkom Bros' Mixed Bowls has now started and will run for the next five weeks.