We’ve all seen the strongman contests on television with beefy bodybuilders lifting cars, dragging fire trucks, and bending iron, but now the girls are getting in on the act!

Local athlete, Ash Crump, recently secured second place at the NSW Strongest Women contest, taking home a podium finish and two individual event wins in her first appearance at the state-level competition.

The 39-year-old local lass competed in the Women's Under 73kg Division at Emu Plains near Penrith, going head-to-head with some of the strongest women in NSW.

Just two years into her strongman journey, Ash delivered an impressive performance across a series of demanding strength events, testing everything from raw power and endurance to determination and mental resilience.

Among the challenges was a 230kg yoke carry over 10 metres, circus dumbbells weighing 40kg and 45kg, and a deadlift ladder featuring 140kg, 150kg, and 160kg attempts.

Ash achieved a personal best of 150kg on the deadlift ladder, but was unable to complete the 160kg lift.

Two standout performances saw her claim first place in both the truck pull and Fingal's Fingers events.

In the truck pull, Ash hauled an 11.6-tonne truck, recording the fastest performance in her weight division.

She followed this with another event victory in Fingal's Fingers, completing seven repetitions with the 85kg implement in just 60 seconds.

Despite sustaining a burn to her hand during the Fingal's Fingers event, Ash continued into the final stone-off challenge, successfully lifting an 80kg Atlas stone.

For Ash, however, the most memorable moment wasn't necessarily a single lift or event victory. It was the realisation that she genuinely belonged among the competitors.

"Being only two years into my strongman journey, I think the biggest moment was realising I was actually holding my own out there," Ash said.

"To come into my first NSW Strongest and walk away with second place, as well as winning two events, was something pretty special," she added.

Away from competition, Ash is a co-founder and coach at Phoenix Strength & Recovery in Dubbo, where she works with others to develop strength, confidence and long-term physical capability.

Balancing her own training with family life, coaching, and running a local business makes competing at this level another challenge in itself.

Her journey is also an example of how strength sports can provide opportunities for women to challenge expectations, discover their capabilities and pursue ambitious goals at any age.

While the podium finish represents a significant milestone, Ash has no plans to slow down. Her focus remains on continuing to develop as an athlete, increasing her strength and gaining more competition experience.

"At the moment, I just want to keep getting stronger, keep learning and see how far I can take this," Ash said.

"One day I'd love the opportunity to compete internationally. Not necessarily for anything other than the experience of being out there, competing on that kind of stage and seeing what I'm capable of," she concluded.

With two event victories and a second place finish at her first NSW Strongest competition, Ash has added another significant achievement to her growing strongwoman career.