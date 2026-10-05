Recent grand finals in local football proved a pretty special weekend for Dubbo Newtown Soccer Club as they celebrate their 60th year.

It was certainly one for the history books with their women’s sides taking-out all three titles, spokesperson Karla Hodges said.

Also, she revealed, with three teams led by women, this is a club that continues to back, support, and celebrate women in football.

“It was an incredibly proud moment for our club, but also something that felt bigger than just the results on the scoreboard,” Karla said.

“It was also a celebration of how far women’s soccer has come and a chance to honour all the women who have pulled on the Newtown jersey before us and helped pave the way for the players who are now taking the field,” she added.

Women’s football has grown exponentially in Dubbo over the years and it’s been incredible to see clubs, players, families and the wider community getting behind it, Karla observed.

“The atmosphere at Apex Oval throughout the entire weekend was something else; the support from the sidelines, the energy in the crowd and the number of people there cheering everyone on really highlighted just how much the game has grown.

“For a club celebrating 60 years, there was something pretty special about seeing the current generation of Newtown women making their own piece of history.”

The results are a great sign for the growing interest, participation, and profile of women’s football in western NSW, Karla believes.

“We would love the opportunity to share this story and recognise not only the three teams and their incredible achievements,” Karla enthused.

“But, also the women who came before them, the people who continue to support the game and the growing place women’s soccer has in our local sporting community,” she concluded.