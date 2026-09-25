Last weekend, Veteran golfers from NSW and Queensland battled for the NSW Ladies and Men's Sand Green Fourball Championships on the Narromine course.

This important event has been played at Narromine annually since 2015, with an enforced break during the COVID pandemic.

This year, 50 golfers represented 15 clubs in the event, which was played over 36 holes. The clubs included Grafton, Catalina Country Club, St George, Nudgee (QLD), Kew, Walcha, Dubbo, Molong, Maitland, Coonabarabran, Mudgee, Trangie, Gilgandra, Cobar and Narromine.

The winners were Narromine locals Tony Mann and Rob Williams, who led the field after Saturday with a score of 45 points (9 under par) and then added a score of 43 on Sunday for a total of 88 scratch Stableford points. They won by 10 points from Tony Harding and Steve Squires on 78 points.

This is the sixth year in succession Mann and Williams have won this event, which is a record. The previous record holders were the Warren pairing of Dennis Wilson and J. McCumstie, who won the event four times. Congratulations, Tony and Rob!

The Dubbo pairing of Ash Bullock and Chris Peter won the handicap division on 96 points from locals Chris Harding and Peter Tomlinson on 95.

At the conclusion of play on Sunday during the presentation, Narromine Veteran Club President Peter Hutchinson thanked all the visitors who supported the event and indicated this is the first year ladies have been part of the program. He also paid tribute to the club members who had helped to make the weekend a success, including the Narromine Ladies for catering and card recording, and those who presented the course in such great condition, the barbecue cooks and the bar staff.

He then introduced John Daley, the President of the NSWVGA, who spoke about the future of Veterans golf and announced that Narromine will again host this event next year. Mr Daley then assisted with the presentation of trophies for the event.

Results:

Event 1, 36-hole Championship: 1) Tony Mann and Rob Williams, 88. 2) Tony Harding and Steve Squires, 78. 3) Scott MacDougall and Michael Welch (Trangie), 70 points.

Event 2, 36-hole Handicap: 1) Ash Bullock and Chris Peter (Dubbo), 96. 2) Chris Harding and Peter Tomlinson, (Narromine), 95. 3) Ian Lambrell (Gilgandra) and Hugh Irvine (Trangie), 91.

Event 3, Saturday, 18 Scratch: 1) Brett Ritchie and Ron Hohn (St George), 43. 18 Handicap: 1) Don Crosby and Stewart Crawford (Dubbo), 46. 2) Owen Presnell (Walcha) and David O'Brien (Dubbo), 46.

Event 4, Sunday, 18 Scratch: 1) Wayne and Will Brennan (Walcha), 34 points.18 Handicap 1) Deon Lawrence and Stephen Sweeney (Walcha), 45 points. 2) Gerard Gorringe and Alan Evans (Molong), 44 pts.

Nearest the Pins: Saturday, R. Hohn and I. Lambrell. Sunday, M. Walsh and S. Sweeney.