Warren Veteran Golf Club hosted a successful WDVGA Open Championship on Thursday, September 17, attracting a field of 56 players.

The field comprised 13 women and 43 men, with players representing Cobar, Trangie, Dubbo, Coonabarabran, Nyngan, Tottenham, Warren, Dunedoo, Gilgandra, Narromine and Gulgong.

Ric “Doc” Smith of Tottenham won the WDVGA Individual Championship with a scratch score of 78, one stroke ahead of Warren’s Craig Sadgrove. Dubbo’s Lyle Horwood claimed the WDVGA Handicap Championship with a net 66 on a countback from Tricia Vincent of Tottenham.

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Championship results

WDVGA Individual Championship: Ric Smith (Tottenham), 78.

Runner-up: Craig Sadgrove (Warren), 79.

WDVGA Handicap Championship: Lyle Horwood (Dubbo), net 66 on a countback.

Runner-up: Tricia Vincent (Tottenham), net 66 on a countback.

WDVGA Stableford: Tricia Vincent (Tottenham), 41 points.

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Participation event

Michael Montgomery (Dubbo) won the participation event with 46 points. Greg Kentwell (Warren) finished second with 44, while Tim Montgomery (Trangie) and

Mick Beetson (Nyngan) each scored 43 points to complete the top four.