It has been another big week on and off the greens at West Dubbo Roos Bowls, with championships decided, competitions wrapped-up, and a huge Easter carnival set to take centre stage.

Firstly, the club is hosting its annual Easter Carnival on Good Friday and Saturday, with 40 teams competing each day for a total prizemoney pool of $10,000. Despite rising fuel costs, teams will travel from across the state to take part, highlighting the event’s growing reputation.

Last Wednesday also saw the conclusion of the popular Business House Bowls Series with Dubbo Private Hospital taking out the title. The winning team of Dean McCaskill, Ronnie and Megan Gibbs produced a strong performance in the finals to defeat the Club Dubbo side comprising Joey Currey, Brett Lane and Tony Spiers. Western Plains Automotive, represented by Grant Spencer, Will Pownall, and Jacob Nelson, finished in third place.

Over the weekend, the club’s Triples Championships also reached their conclusion with men’s and women’s finals played on Sunday. In the women’s event, the experienced combination of Aileen Beecroft, Marg Rich and Bev Goss claimed the title with a 29–21 victory over Pam Dawson, Deb Brown, and Jess Gibson.

The men’s final featured a high-quality contest between several of the club’s top players, with Shaun Harper, Craig Jeffery, and Lindsay Burden delivering a dominant performance to defeat the combination of Warren Towney, Gavin Dart, and Nathan Collis.

Attention now turns to the Fours Championships, with the men’s first two rounds scheduled for Saturday, April 18. The women’s competition will begin the same day, with the second round to follow on the Sunday.

Nominations are also now open for the Minor Major Pairs, with members encouraged to check updated conditions of play on the noticeboard.

At representative level, club champions, Di Wilson and Grant Gudmunson are currently competing in the State Champion of Champions Singles events at St Johns Park and at Cabramatta. The club extends its best wishes to both players.

In social bowls, strong fields again took to the greens during the week. Wednesday’s winners were Avril Cox and Bev Goss, while Friday’s winners were Nathan Goodridge, Max Low and Graham Ross. The team jackpot also continues to build.

Looking ahead, the club will host a free “Glow Bowls” night on Friday, April 10, featuring glow-in-the-dark bowls and novelty games and prizes.

Teams have also been selected for the upcoming Single Gender Pennants to be played over the weekend of April 11–12 with players advised to check the noticeboard for match details and travel arrangements.