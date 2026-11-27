Another terrific turnout for Wednesday Socials at West Dubbo Bowls saw more than 32 players enjoying the greens.

After the dust had settled, Mary Ney, John Davis, and Allan Andriske claimed top honours, with Anne Findlay, Bev Goss, and Neil Riley, a close second. Sneaking into third place were Aileen Beecroft, Merv Teale, and Bill van der Mey. Biggest winners of the day though were Col Teale, Anne Findlay, and Ben Dover, who claimed the monster team jackpot.

Friday's Social Bowls also attracted a healthy field with Warren Brown, Bev Goss, and Mick Strawhan taking out first place with Wayne Middleton and Bill van der Mey a distant second.

Saturday afternoon saw 16 teams battle it out in our Pairs competition that, after two games, saw Tyna Albert and Brett Miller too strong and collecting first prize. Gai Teale and Merv Teale claimed second, while Tony Spiers and Nathan Goodridge rounded out third.

At Gulgong, Grant Gudmunson, Di Wilson and Hayley Sharpe secured a very respectable fourth placing in the Versatility Fours. Meanwhile, over at Parkes, Warren Towney and Gavin Dart teamed-up with Ricco Lane to take-out top prize in the prestigious Triples tournament!

Excitement is also building towards the 2027 Pennant season with West Dubbo receiving an overwhelming response from members wanting to represent the Roos. With around 70 players nominating, the club has made the decision to enter an additional team, taking our total to five teams competing in Grades One, Three, Four, Six, and Seven.

This Sunday is the in-house Pennant trial with all nominated players encouraged to attend for a great opportunity for the selectors to have a look at everyone as preparations begin for what promises to be another big season.

Annual Christmas visit to Peak Hill on Sunday, December 13, has once again proved extremely popular, with more than 26 bowlers putting their hands up for the trip with the bus now full and ready to go!

The Sunday after, December 20, will see something a little different on the greens with the “Old Roos versus New Roos Challenge”.

This will involve long-serving members taking on newer Roos who have been at the club for five years or less with fun starting 9.30am.

Members are encouraged to dress in their best Christmas outfits, with prizes for the best-dressed, raffles and plenty of Christmas cheer.

With the 2025–26 club championships drawing to a close, attention now turns to the annual Bowls Presentation Night on Saturday, December 5, in the Club Dubbo Auditorium.

As well as a three-course dinner, music, refreshments and guest comedian Simon Kennedy, the night will also recognise club champions, outstanding performers, Pennant players, and volunteers who have contributed so much throughout the season.

Doors open at 6pm and members wishing to arrange table bookings are asked to see Anthony. Tickets must be purchased by Monday, November 30.