“No matter how much pre-running you do when you’re racing it just beats your body up, like your lower back, your legs, the chest – they cop a hammering! Just go and do an ice bath and chill out then dad prepares some hydration and nutrient supplements for the return leg”

Campbell Hall and his dad Richard have formed a deadly combination on the famed Finke Desert track in the Northern Territory over the past three years.

The motorbike loving team have shared Richard’s lifelong love of the sport and experience riding in two Finke Classics, and now their energies are focussed on 20-year-old Campbell’s desire to conquer the dust and stony hills.

“I competed three years ago and ended up 11th but that experience served me well last year when I hit the second step on the podium,” Richard spoke humbly.

“That really whetted my appetite for more, especially when some of the riders were saying I had been handed my spot on a platter with many of the top riders away.”

The young mechanic was determined to show his placing was no fluke, that he had earned it, and this year with all the best motorbike trekkers in the field, he proved them wrong.

“It stung us both that people downplayed my performance last year, so we set out to at least equal, if not better that result. Coming second again in this top field showed everyone the hard work and skills we have,” he said with a steely glint in his eyes.

Richard is a proud father!

Far from living his dreams through his son, Richard is doing everything he can to ensure the “Halls from Dubbo” team can match it with the corporate teams.

“We take our own gear, I make sure everything is top working order before, during and after each day outside Alice Springs. There is just Campbell and myself,” Richard said.

“When we look across the starting line there are teams with several mechanics and a full suite of options in terms of bikes.”

The pair are remarkably resilient.

“We have to get ourselves to Alice a few times before the event to reconnoitre and get a feel for the track, then we head up a few days before the actual event and set up camp,” Richard added.

They have a unique bond.

“My dad always rode bikes back in the north of England and I inherited his passion and brought it to Australia. I think Campbell had it in his blood and now he is apprenticed under my team at Halls Transport Repairs and the adrenaline is pumping,” Richard said.

Campbell says he is not a real athletic bloke but has a strong work ethic.

“I go to the gym, pump weights and fit in some jogging to make sure I’m in shape to handle the bike over two full days and nearly four hours of racing. It’s not easy work but dad inspires me and keeps me motivated.”

Unlike the other teams, sponsorship is very local. Richard knows they would not be able to achieve their goals without the support of individuals and local businesses.

“People out here are so genuine and generous. Everyone wants to know how it’s going and when our next adventure begins,” he said with a grateful smile.

Campbell has broader events in his sights like Hattah in Victoria, held last weekend, and the world famous Dakar Rally.

“One day dad and I will get their, but at the moment, I’m just aiming to keep riding the Finke. My aim is to step up to the top of the podium here before I set off overseas,” Campbell said, speaking with a maturity and the clear-sighted vision of someone for whom it seems not if, but when, the opportunity arises.

“We are a son and father combo,” Richard reiterated proudly.

The Halls have already chiselled their names into Australian motorcycling folklore.

Two second placings in Australia’s toughest bike challenge in two years and Campbell is still only 20 years of age. There’s so much more to come.