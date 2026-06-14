Australia’s leading off-spinning wicket-taker of all time, Nathan Lyon, returned to the regions last week where it all began.

The Young junior, whose dad was reared on a farm at Purlewaugh near Coonabarabran, is running a program around Australia called “Have You Got What It Takes?”

“I put this together with my leadership mentor, David Stewart, and have been keen to share our insights with those involved in grass-roots levels of sport all over the country,” Lyon explained.

He said it was great to get back to Orange, Dubbo, and Parkes where he played a lot of cricket and soccer growing up.

“Country people view the world differently to those who grow up in the cities; where they fall over and cry ‘foul’, we tend to brush ourselves off and get back on the horse.”

Lyon actually played his first Test in Sri Lanka alongside Bathurst fast bowler, Trent Copeland.

“It was so good to get our ‘Baggies’ (Australian caps) together,” Lyon revealed.

“We played a lot of carnivals and things together and were involved in coaching camps at Kinross in Orange,” he added.

Both young Western Zone products marked their introduction to Test cricket with remarkable first overs, with Lyon taking a wicket with his first ball and “Copes” snatching the scalp of Sri Lankan opener Tillakaratne Dilshan, also in his first over.

Lyon – “Garry” as he is generally known on the field with his wicket-keepers often heard on audio exclaiming “Ball, Garry!” – gets through his overs relentlessly and accurately. No showman, his effort is all focussed on getting results, a message he offered his young charges at the recent Dubbo event.

“I love to share my journey but, more importantly, to ensure young people and their teachers, coaches, and parents know there are no limits to what you can achieve.

“If you dream and plan there is nothing you cannot achieve,” he emphasised.

The off-spinner also revealed that surgery after a devastating hamstring tear last season has been successful.

“I will be in Darwin shortly to prepare for our first test against Bangladesh,” Lyon said.

“All things going well, I’ll be back on the field and able to extend my career into next year’s Ashes in England.”

As well as the training clinic, senior cricketers from around the region joined forces with Lyon for a fun night blended with some very strong messages about sport and life.

Lyon is a perfect example of the proverb that “you can take the boy out of the bush, but you cannot take the bush out of the boy”, and his trip to where it all began has reinforced a powerful message of aspiration, determination and an attitude of never giving up are major factors in allowing you to become the best you can be.