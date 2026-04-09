Easter gallops

Mendooran Trainer Jane Clement won four of the six races at the Lightning Ridge meeting on Friday, April 3, including first, second and third in the Cup with Macleay and a similar result in an earlier race.

And the Clint Lundholm trained Always Forente (Forenti) was too good in the Harry Hart Memorial Cup at Bourke on Sunday.

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Hair style can’t stop Fletch!

In other news, Warren’s mullet-haired fullback Fletcher Hunt had a sensational game in Newcastle’s strong win over Canberra.

Other Western-born players to star in the weekend’s NRL matches included Penrith pair Isaah Yeo and Liam Martin, North Queensland centre Brandon Burns, Cronulla’s Jessie Ramien, and Souths’ centre Jack Wighton.

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Phoebe keeps on piling up the runs

One of Australia’s youngest and best batters, Phoebe Litchfield, led the way for our one-day team with an unbeaten 77 on the island of St Kitts on the weekend.

The 21 year old from Orange has had another outstanding year at the crease, leading from the front in all three forms of cricket.

Phoebe will return from the Aussie’s short tour of the West Indies this week for a well earned rest.

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Roos hop over to Orange for Rd 1

There is plenty of excitement in the Dubbo Kangaroos’ camp for Saturday’s showdowns against Orange City on Saturday.

The Roos’ first grade is still getting over a shock loss to the Lions in the Central West Rugby Preliminary Final last year and will hope their premiership-winning Second Grade, Women and Colts can set the scene for a morale-boosting first up win.