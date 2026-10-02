The very fit seven year old chestnut mare "Aoife" backed up from winning over 1600 metres at Wellington last Tuesday, to win again over the same distance on Monday, September 21, at Narromine.

A popular result for the locals, Aoife is trained at Narromine by Kylie Kennedy and was ridden by Heavelon Van Der Hoven, formerly from Namibia.

Last start Dubbo winner "Proper Twelve" (Jordan Quince, $3.70 favourite) established a sizeable lead but was run down over the closing stages and beaten almost a length by Aoife ($11) with "Mrs Bull" (Mikayla Weir, $4.60) making it 34 placings and five wins from 73 starts when finishing third.

Beaten in a five-horse race as favourite at the recent Geurie Picnics, "Mega Pixel" turned that form around when winning the 1200 metres Class 1 Handicap at the Narromine TAB meeting.

Ridden by champion apprentice Braith Nock for his mother, Mendooran trainer Jane Clement, Mega Pixel crossed quickly from the outside barrier to race outside the leader "Quasimoto" in the 12-horse field. Edging ahead in the straight, Mega Pixel ($21) won by a neck from Quasimoto (Zoe Hunt, $14) while "Archaic Force" (Mikayla Weir, $12) ran on well for third.

Dubbo trainer Connie Greig and Gulgong jockey Jake Pracey-Holmes each had winning doubles on Saturday at Enngonia, and they combined to win the 1600 metres QUBE Agri Class 1 & Maiden Plate at Narromine with "Snow Dog".

A consistent placegetter this campaign, Snow Dog ($2.80 favourite) came from a handy position and finished best to win by a length from "Media Spin" (Kody Nestor, $3.70) and "Grey Belief" (Mikayla Weir, $9.50).

Owned by Bowman Bloodstock and trained at Gilgandra by Kieren Hazelton, "Cooly Rocks" (Grant Buckley, $15) gained an inside run to overhaul the leading pair "Kneel Down" (Shannen Llewellyn, $12 to $9) and "Meldirer" (Izzy Neale, $12) in the 1300 metres Three Rivers Machinery Maiden Handicap.

Hawkesbury jockey Grant Buckley completed a double when the Rodney Northam, Scone-trained "Sutton Storm" ($2.90 to 3.50) came from well back to win the 1100 metres Narromine USMC Maiden Plate from "The Beast" (Braith Nock, $3.10 to $2.90 favourite) and "Unionista" (Liberty Smyth, $7).

The other winners were "Nor Nor West" (Deon Le Roux, $3.10 favourite), trained at Scone by Lou Mary, and the Todd Howlett, Muswellbrook-trained "Zoucratic" (Mikayla Weir, $8).

Narrromine will next race on Saturday, October 17.