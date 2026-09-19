Thousands of runners, walkers and supporters came together over the weekend for this year's Dubbo Stampede, with Squadron Energy supporting the event as a major sponsor through its Dubbo Firming Power Station.

The annual community running festival attracted participants from across the region and beyond to Ollie Robbins Oval on Saturday, with 1800 competitors taking part in events ranging from children's races through to the full marathon.

The Dubbo Stampede features six tracks, including the Meerkat Mile and 1km Wallaby Wheel, Walk and Run; the 5.3km Dingo Dash; 10km Cheetah Chase; the Zebra Zoom half-marathon and the Rhino Ramble marathon.

It is the third consecutive year Squadron Energy has supported the community running festival.

Firming Senior Project Manager Jeff Allen said the Dubbo Stampede had become one of the region's standout community events.

"The Dubbo Stampede brings together people of all ages and abilities, creating a fantastic atmosphere while encouraging health, wellbeing and community participation,” Mr Allen said.

"We're pleased to support an event that delivers such a positive experience for local families, visitors and the broader community.

"Through the Dubbo Firming Power Station, we're committed to supporting initiatives that make a meaningful difference and help strengthen the communities where we operate."

Dubbo Stampede President Cameron Coggan said this year's festival built on the event's growing reputation, with Squadron Energy continuing to play a key role in its delivery.

“The Dubbo Stampede was a great success, with 1800 runners taking part and a real positive atmosphere brought by everyone who attended,” Mr Coggan said.

“Squadron Energy is a great sponsor and has been for a number of years. They are a crucial part of us holding this successful community event.

“Their support of the local community through health shows their commitment to Dubbo and the broader region.”

Dubbo Firming Power Station's sponsorship helps support the festival's fundraising efforts, with proceeds directed towards local charities and community infrastructure projects that promote health and fitness.

The proposed Dubbo Firming Power Station is a 180MW gas-powered facility designed to provide electricity when renewable energy generation is unable to meet demand. The project is expected to support up to 150 construction jobs and six ongoing operational roles.