Much like her approach to racing, Haylee Fuller keeps her focus firmly on the road ahead and, as a result, her list of accomplishments keeps growing.

Her already impressive list of achievements includes a total of 21 national medals – including seven Australian Championship titles and four Oceania Championship awards – along with numerous appearances in the hallowed green-and-gold representing Australia.

Haylee has also lined up numerous times against some of the strongest fields in world cycling and holding nothing back on some of the toughest terrain the sport has to offer.

That depth of experience – forged both in the saddle and, more recently, in the team car as a manager – is also proving invaluable for emerging young contenders in Australian cycling.

In this theme, Haylee this year stepped into the role of Women's Sports Director with Australia's ARA/Skip Capital Under 19 program; a crucial position for guiding the next generation of Australian hopefuls in this most-gruelling of sports.

Even better, under her guidance, the Australian Under 19 squad enjoyed a standout season achieving epic solo wins, one-two finishes, entire podium successes, and even more.

After being joined by fellow clubmate Emily Hines in Belgium, the super results kept coming with top five spots at the Wetteren Ten Ede Criterium, a top-six position with eight in the top 10 on the Zedelgem Criterium and, with fellow Dubbo rider, Emily, finishing a brilliant fourth at the 70km Tielt-Winge large-circuit at Kermesse.

The close-knit, family-oriented culture instilled in her by highly-respected Dubbo Cycle Club coaches and mentors, Gus Dawson and Vaughn Eather, is a strength that she carries into every team she leads. This quality paid huge dividends in the 2026 European road season which was clearly-reflected in the results sheet throughout what was a hectic campaign.

That confidence was again displayed when the national governing body, AusCycling, selected Haylee for the position of team manager for the NSW Under 15 and Under 17 riders who contested the 2026 Junior Road Titles last week.

Haylee brought her high-performance experience and the same individual care and attention she gives every rider, to guide the young stars at the National Titles on the Sunshine Coast.

Haylee, however, was not the only Dubbo member at the titles with another local young gun, Cooper Farr, lining up in the Under 17 Men's field to contest the Australian Championships in the time trial, criterium, and road race.

While the course did not suit Cooper’s strengths, as he would have preferred a tougher parcours (circuit) to help thin out the field, he toiled hard despite some serious headwinds. This included recovering from a medial tear and stepping up as a first-year rider in the division.

In the end, though, it was a strong showing for Cooper just to finish among the highly-competitive riders from every state and territory. His best effort included coming 31st in the Time Trial, just missing out on the final of the Criterium, and finishing only 10 seconds down in the Road Race.

This wraps up the Dubbo Cycle Club's road season and, after a short break, attention turns to the 2026–27 track season starting in October.