Lacking the huge television and media profile of many of our more glamorous sporting codes, lawn bowls is definitely one of those sports in which volunteerism is the key to its continuing success as a mass-participation sport through Australia.

At Club Dubbo, one of those great contributors to the growth of the sport, is the ever-modest Deb Brown from the West Dubbo Roos, which call the facility home.

Recognition for her amazing efforts over the years, culminated in her being named Bowls NSW Volunteer of the Year.

“A group of Club Dubbo directors and management attended the Bowls NSW Awards Night,” Club Dubbo’s bowls manager, Anthony Brown recalled.

“She has been the backbone of a hard working group responsible for the growth of women’s, youth and International Fours and NSW All Abilities and Open championship tournaments,” he added.

When you take a look at Deb's stellar volunteering history, it's easy to see why she was recognised with this state award.

Volunteering at Club Dubbo for many years, Deb has also been a valuable member of the West Dubbo Bowling Board, serving as both vice president and committee member. She also serves as a Director of Club Dubbo Ltd, contributing at governance level and helping support the wider direction of the club. In 2025, Deb also served on the Mid West Region Match Committee, further demonstrating her commitment to the administration and development of bowls beyond her own club.

At the club's major events such as International Fours, State events, Juniors, Women's Pairs, and Diggers, Deb has taken on the essential but often invisible work that makes competition possible. This includes organising and setting up before play begins, ensuring the venue and equipment are ready; continuously collecting glasses and keeping the space tidy while play is underway; and staying back afterwards to clean up once players, officials, and spectators have left.

Deb also is a volunteer umpire and coach, helping ensure games are run fairly and helping develop other players' skills work that requires knowledge, patience, and a genuine investment in others' development. Deb also supports school bowls programs like Rookie Rollers and junior development activities, helping introduce young children to the sport of bowls and playing an important role in educating the next generation and helping grow the sport for the future.

"It is rare to find a volunteer who combines hands-on event support with this depth of ongoing involvement and formal responsibility within the sport," her nomination read.

"Deb's sustained, selfless, and wide-ranging contribution makes her an outstanding candidate for this award."

Those judging the awards clearly thought so, too. Congratulations, Deb Brown!