The Annual NSWVGA Ladies and Men's Sand Greens Fourball Championships will be played at Narromine on September 19 and 20.

The Narromine Veterans Club have been allocated this event each year since 2015.

The course at Narromine is in top condition following recent rain and the sand greens are in great condition for the event, thanks to our band of volunteer course curators.

Veteran Golfers, ladies and men, from throughout NSW will be participating in the event.

Local golfers Tony Mann and Rex Williams will be defending the title they have won for the past five years.

Nominations for the event close on Tuesday, September 15. Entry forms are available from the NSWVGA website at nswvga.com.au, or by contacting Ashley Bullock or Peter Hutchinson at Narromine Golf Club.

Full details of this event will appear in next week's edition of this paper.