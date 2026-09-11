While the numbers were down a little for the RSL Combination bowlers last Sunday, 33 keen players turned up for a total of six keenly-contested games on a warmer day at Sporties RSL. Win, lose or draw, they all enjoyed their morning.

Ruby Stockings was on fire as she combined with Graham Ross to beat Trish Gosper and Jenni Spratt. Chris Sinclair supported both teams as swinger and the final score was 18-10, but winning 11 ends made the difference.

Bowls is always a game of two halves and this was certainly the case when Rob Pfeiffer, Terese Gaio and Ronnie Weigold came from behind to beat Ron McCauley, Rodger Sherwin and Gaye Cottee, 21-14, to claim second place.

Two impressive sixes gave third place to the experienced team of Col Cottee, Eric Satchell and Julie Brown. They beat Sue McCauley, Frank Armstrong and Mel Giddings, 23-15. Celebrating Father’s Day in true bowling style, father-and-son duo Ray and Mick Strawhan combined with Chris Stronjy to beat Tim Moore, Leo Balstad and Gordon Scott, 18-11.

Peter Mitchell was visiting from Tasmania and enjoyed a win when he combined with Pete Sinclair and Pat Sherwin to beat Kerri Dickson, Dick Whitford and Ricky See by 2. It was 8-ends-all but Ricky’s team scored four in the last two ends to finish only two behind, 14-16.

In another close game, the pairs had a great battle. Although it was 6-all on the sixth end, Matt Quill and Pat Ryan went on to beat Steve Kelly and Ros Joseph, 15-12.

Lucky numbers this week went to Ray Strawhan, Pat Sherwin and Tim Moore and Mel Giddings won the Father’s Day raffle. As always, new and casual players are most welcome and our club contact details can be found under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.