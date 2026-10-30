Some 35 hardy souls battled the swirly winds on the all-weather green at North

Dubbo RSL last Sunday, October 25.

Frank Bartlett returned to Combination Bowls and combined with Tod O’Dea and Trish Gosper to claim the major prize. They beat Ken Whitaker, Eric Satchell and John Zeb, 26-5. Tim Moore relished the opportunity to get extra experience as a swinger and claimed second place along with the experienced Greg Brown and Frank Armstrong, beating the unlucky Matt Quill and Leo Balstad 21-4. For Matt, it was just one of those days!!

Kerri Dickson enjoyed the challenges of playing a second when she combined with the proficient Julie Brown and Mike Twohill to beat Graham Ross, Roger Sherwin and Maurice Wallace. Although scores were level at the seventh end, a big ‘7’ from Mike’s team gave them an unassailable lead. They took third place with a score of 25-9.

Phil Knight, Steve Evans and Chris Sinclair also beat Mick Strawhan, Shirley Marchant

and Sue McCauley. With an impressive lead at the halfway mark, many could be

forgiven for thinking they would be in the prizes, however, four short ends that went the

way of Mick’s team dramatically closed the gap. The final score was 19-9.

Pete Sinclair, Sue Armstrong and Ron Wiegold also beat Mary Perry, Di Hilderbrandt and

Bryan O’Sullivan, 21-14. Several ends from Pete’s team with scores of four made a

big difference.

It was a nail biter and last end decider between Mel Giddings, Tracey Keenan and Ray Strawhan, against Ron McCauley, Ruby Stockings and Steve Kelly, with Mel’s team winning 13-12 although ends were level 8-all.

The gusty wind didn’t stop Ruby Stockings from being awarded the only rester of the week, while lucky numbers went to Ray Strawhan, Julie Brown and Steve Kelly.

The Christmas vouchers will be drawn from the middle of November and bowlers are reminded they must have played eight games throughout the year to be eligible.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome, and our club contact details

can be found under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.