Seventeen women contested the No. 1 Church Street Ladies’ triples, played under sunny conditions. The winners for the day were Mary Perry, Karen Greenhalgh and Trish Gosper, who defeated Ruby Stockings, Karen Greenhalgh and Judy O'Connor.

Sue O'dea, Judy Tighe and Annette McMillan also defeated Chris Castlehouse, Therese Gaio and Lourace Lawson, while Sue Armstrong, Colleen Ryan and Geraldine Jasprizza played a draw with Robyn Hellyer, Anne Knaggs and Merrill O'Sullivan. The Jasprizza-led side got the win with two ends.

Lucky draw winners were Sue O'dea and Karen Greenhalgh and there were no resters.

The Men’s L.J. Hooker match was contested by 33 bowlers, consisting of five triples games, one with a swinging lead, and one pairs game, battling it out under warm conditions with a tricky easterly breeze to contend with.

Winners for the day were Ken Whitiker, Vitt Mascaro and Phil Knight who defeated Gavin Cullen, Terry Duncan and Neil Hayburn. Second place went to Trevor Tink and Todd O'dea, who defeated Ron Anderson and Steve Kelly while third place went to Barry Young, Ross Pharo and Doug Aldis, who defeated Michael Blackett, Eric Bradshaw and Robert Pfeiffer.

Ron Wiegold, Chris Strojny and Mike Twohill also defeated Ron Wiegold, Peter Collins and Peter Sinclair, and Allan Parker, Paul Wooldridge and Peter Lesueur combined to defeat Ron McCauley, Dennis Crimmins and Dennis Jasprizza.

Paul Goodstat, Bryan O'Sullivan and Frank Armstrong also defeated Dick Whitford, Eric Satchell and Doug Back.

Dennis Jasprizza had the only rester for the morning and the jackpot was won. Closest game went to the trio of Allan Parker, Paul Wooldridge and Peter Lesueur.

Round two of the Men’s minor pairs was won by Mark Morton and Anthony Coe, who now progress to the next round. Thursday night mixed is still running, and Saturday afternoon mixed has kicked off, bowls attire required.