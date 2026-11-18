Dubbo Croquet Club has recently experienced a surge of interest, which is gratifying to the current members, but more altruistically, for the new members themselves. In short, we like to share what we enjoy and what gives us pleasure.

Why try croquet, then? There are many reasons.

Any group activity, sports-orientated or not, is beneficial for the social connection it creates and the associated mental health benefits.

Sports in general, book clubs, crafting, op-shop work, volunteering as a guide, are all positive steps for anyone of any age group or background to undertake. Croquet is not alone in offering social contact.

New residents find joining the club brings introductions, friendships and rewarding connections. Dubbonians renew friendships and reconnect, and strengthen what might have been an acquaintanceship. As an outdoor activity, croquet also offers fresh air, physical activity, and an avenue to access the proven benefits of addressing physical and mental stimulation. It is also an inclusive sport.

Croquet also promotes strategic thinking and decision analysis, fine judgement skills, physical co-ordination, balance, and a prolonged light level of activity. Additional beneficial features are the accessibility, participation costs, and the support offered to prospective players regardless of ability.

The Dubbo Croquet Club is a welcoming and accessible destination, offering a free weekly introduction and training session conducted by certified, experienced coaches. No commitment to continuation and membership is required until three regular play days have been recorded.

Most new players are surprised how quickly after basic instruction they can join regular players to participate on equal terms.

An affordable annual membership fee covers club administration costs, affiliation fees, and insurance coverage. Pay-per-play also applies.

Members of the Dubbo Croquet Club can play all year round on uniquely designed synthetic courts, access coaching by our qualified team, link to outside resources, and have reciprocal access to clubs across Australia.

Contact information is listed under MULTIPLE DAYS in Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.