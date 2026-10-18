Five years ago, my partner Jaydn Leonard and I created Freddy's Magpies Football Club, a club built on love, community, and the memory of my dad, Freddy, who was one of my biggest supporters in life.

The name Freddy's Magpies carries special meaning. Growing up, Dad used the magpie as a lesson in kindness and acceptance. He taught me that just because one person doesn't like someone, it doesn't mean I have to dislike them too. Everyone deserves a chance to be understood before being judged. That lesson has stayed with me throughout my life and became a foundation for the culture we wanted to build at our club.

As we celebrate our fifth anniversary, and with Dad's tenth anniversary approaching next month, we wanted to create a beautiful club kit that reflects everything Freddy's Magpies stands for. For the first time, all of our teams are wearing the same colours, symbolising that we are not just separate teams, but one united family.

What started as just an Open Women's and Open Men's team has grown into something truly special. This year, we proudly welcomed an Over 30s Women's team and an Over 35s Men's team, making this milestone year even more meaningful.

The success of our teams has been incredible. This past weekend, our club was proudly represented at the Dubbo Sixes Tournament with our Open Women's team securing their second consecutive championship and made history as the only women's team to not one, not two but win three championships over the years.

Our Over 30s Women's team also claimed a championship title, alongside our Over 35s Men's team, making this a remarkable year for the club and we are so incredibly proud of each and every player.

Our Open Men's team played incredibly hard throughout the tournament but unfortunately fell short of reaching the Grand Final. Despite the result, their commitment, determination and fighting spirit never wavered. Their efforts did not go unnoticed, and we are extremely proud of the way they represented Freddy's Magpies both on and off the field. They showed resilience, teamwork and passion every step of the way, and we couldn't be prouder of their achievements.

Watching our teams pull on the Freddy's Magpies colours and compete together was another reminder of how far our club has come. What started as a small dream has grown into a club that proudly stands alongside others, united by friendship, teamwork and a shared passion for soccer.

None of this would have been possible without my partner Jaydn. Behind the scenes, he has been a constant source of support and dedication. From helping design our kits and securing sponsorships, to coaching, organising, and supporting me during the moments when everything feels overwhelming, he has been there every step of the way.

Freddy's Magpies would not exist without him, and I hope he knows just how much he means to me and how grateful I am for everything he has done to help turn this dream into reality.

Freddy's Magpies is more than a football club. It is a legacy of kindness, community, resilience, and family. What began as a way to honour my dad has grown into a club that brings people together, creates lifelong friendships, and continues to embody the values he taught me. For that, I couldn't be prouder.

As we celebrate five years of Freddy's Magpies and look ahead to Dad's ten-year anniversary next month, I feel incredibly proud of what has been built. Thank you to every player, volunteer, sponsor, supporter and family member who has been part of this journey. Especially sponsors Western Survey, Aaron Coyle Painting and Decorating, Nail Rehab by Tay, Coles, Tom Duggan Mechanical, Short Street Cafe and Stepz.

Together, we have created something truly special, and I know Dad would be incredibly proud to see the club, and the people within it, thriving today.

Swoopin’ season is forever our favourite season.