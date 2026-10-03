Indicating the strength of local sport – for women as well as for men – some young local lasses are currently showing their footballing wares by representing their country in international sport in coming days, local historian, Patrick Bourke recently told Dubbo Photo News.

For starters, Dubbo College ex-student Taneka Todhunter is in the Australian Women's Prime Minister's Rugby League team to play the Papua New Guinean Women' side, The Orchids, in Port Moresby this weekend.

Dubbo College student, Sienna Sullivan, is also a member of the Australian Schoolgirls Rugby League Team that will play the Papua New Guinea's Junior Orchids as a curtain-raiser at the same event.

Adding to the strong regional connection, former Dubbo College teacher Rebecca Smyth will serve as the assistant coach for the Australian side.

Papua New Guinea will welcome Australia back to Port Moresby for the 2026 Prime Minister’s XIII, with four representative rugby league matches scheduled for Santos National Football Stadium in what has become an annual celebration of “The Greatest Game of All” in the league-mad nation.

In more footy news, Dubbo College ex-student and a member of the Dubbo Roolettes Rugby Team, Olivia Hall, has also been selected in the Australian Women’s Deaf Rugby Union side that will soon be going to Japan for the World Cup.

With the lads not totally left out, Latrell Fing from Dubbo College’s 2022 HSC class, on Sunday represented the Bulldogs against the Panthers in the Jersey Flegg final.