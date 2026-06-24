The annual Narromine Open Golf Tournament, a feature on the regular golf program, was played last Sunday, June 14.

It always attracts the top golfers from across the Western area and this year was no exception.

A total of 80 players from 10 western area clubs attended for the 27-hole stroke event. Competition was very keen as has been the case in previous years.

Winner on the day was James Taylor from Warren, who recorded 105 strokes par for the 27 holes. James is a top golfer who has won a number of Western tournaments in recent years. Runner up on the day was David Rose from Nyngan, with a score of 108, three behind the winner.

The winner of the 27-hole handicap section run in conjunction was Narromine’s own Alex Williams, with a score of 100 net, and runner-up was Matt Lane from Coonamble, with a net score of 104.

The Open Tournament also caters for players on various handicaps. The B-Grade division winners were for the 27-hole Scratch, Charles Millthorpe (Coonamble) 118 on a count back, from Jack McCutcheon (Narromine), also on 118.

The B-Grade 27-hole handicap went to Jeff Hearne (Trangie) 103, from Alex Sambrook Narromine) 103. The C-Grade winners were for the 27-hole Scratch were Harry Halbiston (Warren) 127, from Mark Robinson (Warren) with a score of 135.

The C-Grade 27-hole handicap winner was Jamie McLean (Warren) 104, from Phil Cosgrove (Warren) 112.

Narromine club captain Alex Sambrook congratulated all the winners and thanked them for playing in this tournament and thanked the trophy donors for their support. He also paid tribute to the Narromine lady members for their assistance with score cards and the catering.

He made special mention of the club members who worked tirelessly to prepare the course in top condition, and thanked Erica and the bar staff who provided top service and the club members who cooked the barbecue for the meals.

Deputy Captain Craig Duff concluded the presentation by thanking Alex for the work he had done preparing for this major event.