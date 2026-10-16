With the sun shining and the birds singing, Christine Sinclair, Cheryl Storch and Merrill O'Sullivan defeated Christine Sinclair, Colleen Ryan and Trish Gosper to take home the money in the Ladies’ Triples event sponsored by Petrie’s Trade Centre.

Kerri Dickson, Ruby Stockings and Karen Greenhalgh also defeated Kelly Young, Jill Hankin and Sharon Johnston while Sue O'Dea, Trish Gaio and Judy O'Connor played an 18-all draw with Helen Emblem, Wanda King and Annette McMillan.

Lucky draw winners were Kerri Dickson and Annette McMillan.

Ladies are reminded that they will be playing for the Caroline Trophy on Tuesday, October 20. Ring on the day.

Men’s Wednesday Bowls had 35 starters for the Robbie Cook Auto Electrical Triples. Bowlers were faced with sun, wind and flies by the cartload. Winners on the day were Barry Young, Greg Brown and Dennis Jasprizza, who defeated Gavin Cullen, Frank Armstrong and Todd O'Dea.

In second place was the team of Dick Whitford, Bryan O'Sullivan and Peter Lesueur, who defeated Ron Wiegold, Terry Duncan and Robert Pfeiffer, while third place went to Allan Parker, Eric Bradshaw and Phil Knight, who defeated Murray Wallace, Norm Johnston and Col Cottee.

Leading the rest of the pack was Peter Collins, Mel Giddings and Brian Coffey, who defeated Ron Anderson, Chris Strojny and Peter Sinclair. Flush with his new bowls, Ray Tickle led the way with Eric Satchell and Steve Kelly to defeat Ray Tickle, Ross Pharo and Ian Hobson.

In a closely contested game, Ken Whitiker, Howard Courts and Greg Hough defeated Ron McCauley, Dennis Crimmins and Doug Back. Greg Hough’s team also took out the closest game.

Eric Satchell had the only rester for the morning, and the jackpot was not won and lives until next week.