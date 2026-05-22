Local golf prodigy, Dubbo College Year 12 student, Cooper Giddings has had another great month out on the course.

Cooper recently won the Dubbo Club Championship Men’s title for the third year in a row by a Tiger Woods-like 12-shot margin with a score of 12-under over the four rounds.

Cooper also won the Dubbo Junior Club Championship, this time for the fourth year in a row.

To top it all, Cooper also came up trumps in the Dubbo Easter Tournament by two shots from a very strong field of players from both regional metropolitan areas.

Good luck also goes out to Cooper for the upcoming NSW All Schools 18 Years and Under Golf Championships to be held in Magenta from June 22-25.