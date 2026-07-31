With finals footy peaking around the corner, Round 11 on the road against the Bathurst Bushrangers was always going to be a big day of football.

This included the Tier Two Men farewelling Jordan Singleton in style as he made the decision to hang up the boots after one final game. The boys then took the bull by the horns from the first bounce and kicked an early goal to get the scoreboard ticking. Although there were minimal rotations, the midfielders worked hard all game to give the forwards opportunities.

This included Darcy Fairman and his ability to slow down time and find himself in space to deliver the ball forward. Reece Holland and Aiden Carr also found plenty of the football. The ever-reliable backline soaked up the pressure applied by the Bushrangers with Tim McLeod and Cameron Herd leading the way.

In the end, an important win on the road as the lads look ahead to take on the ladder leaders Parkes in Panther territory next weekend.

The Senior Women were up against a strong challenge posed by the Lady Bushrangers with the Demons having taken both victories on home turf so far but not having met the Bushies on the road.

The Bushrangers had a score to settle and came out strongly from the first bounce to get an early major on the board.

The Demons settled in and went to work to send the ball into the attacking half and looked dangerous when the ball entered the 50 with Molly Mayall kicking the first goal in the second quarter after a great lead, spoil, and repeated effort from Abbee Milgate and some nifty groundwork in the pocket by Lauren Anasis.

Although the Demons battled hard with minimal rotations, the Bushrangers claimed the honours with the Lady Dees looking to rally against the Parkes Panthers.

In the fading warmth of the Bathurst sun, the Tier One Men took to the stage looking to cement their place as ladder leaders. Both teams had some key players missing but the will to win was strong with a lot on the line for both teams.

The Demons were inaccurate in front of goal but the work-rate around the ground ensured plenty of opportunities in front of the big sticks. Captain Hedger was strong through the midfield with his offsider Grant Langford having to leave the ground with a knee injury. Darcy Fairman with youth on his side backed up for his second game for the day and continued to impress at 16 years of age. Credit to the Demons defenders to restrict the Bushrangers to just 10 shots on goal in a 96-52 loss.

In Sunday’s junior match, the Demons Under 14’s team produced a determined performance against the Bathurst Giants Inferno with the Demons going down 11.4.70 to 7.4.46.

With only one player on the bench, fatigue set in for the Demons late in the match, however, the players never dropped their heads and continued to show resilience, competing until the final siren.

Best on Ground honours were shared by Ashton and Mekari as Ashton continued his impressive development with a strong performance through the midfield and forward line. His never-say-die attitude earned him a well-deserved goal.