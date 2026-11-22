On the weekend of November 6-8, Dubbo Pistol Club held their second NSW Amateur Pistol Association Black Powder State Championships.

We would like to thank all those competitors who made the trip to Dubbo. It was wonderful to have competitors making the trip from Queensland and ACT.

We would like to thank Richo from ‘Richo’s Guns n Ammo’ for being able to attend and present the winners. We are also grateful to Richo for the soft case donations for our winners – thank you for support Richo!

Congratulations to our Dubbo members Kerry and Tim who are State Champions in 50m Black Powder and Replica Single Shot respectively!

Congratulations also to our local members Agnes, Ray and Glen who entered and achieved places in the top three in several matches.

Thank you to the 20 competitors who entered and supported our club, and it was great to see some new faces too. The 50m had 17 competitors and 25m was at full

capacity for 20 competitors. We had 17 competitors take part in the four international matches.

A big thank you to all those Dubbo Pistol Club members who came out on the weekend to give us a hand, and a big thank you to all the lovely canteen staff.