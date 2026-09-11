Geurie is putting its best foot forward this weekend!

Despite ominous forecasts of a “super El Nino” (dry weather pattern) for the months ahead, Geurie Picnic Races is currently blessed with a running track in pristine condition.

“Geurie born-and-bred” publicity officer for the local celebration of all things community, Glenn Irwin, says the surface is going to be tip-top for this Saturday’s six-race program. With no rain expected all this week, the omens are good for this traditional bush meet.

“The course is a picture, with the rain we’ve had recently, it’s going to be absolutely beautiful,” Glenn enthused.

“Right now, the course looks the best it ever has, to be honest,” he added.

Picnic race meets are a great Australian tradition with this one more historic than most, having first been raced way back in 1896 when horses and riders raced through the streets of the village with the event starting and finishing at the Halfway House Hotel.

The event, though had a decade-long break in the early 2000s, before returning as the local institution it had always been.

“It’s been back now as an annual event for at least 10 years; the unique appeal is that it has a more community feel.

“You can go there and meet new people or see some locals you know, it’s also quite family friendly,” Glenn revealed.

It’s not just another race meet, though, a fact highlighted by other fun diversion held on the day for everyone from the littlies to serious punters.

“We’ve got a whole range of novelty events for the kids between each race, from egg-and-spoon, three-legged races, sack races, and the egg toss, which is always popular.

“There’s also going to be fashions in the field, for men’s and women also for juniors, with some great prizes,” Glenn said.

With a new running rail recently-installed to improve rider and horse amenity and safety, things are looking up at one of our most picturesque bush carnivals.

“We’ll be having a good field of entries in every race with the gates opening at 12 noon and the first event at 2pm,” Glenn explained.

Tickets are only $20, kids free, with TAB facilities on-site and a number of bookies on-course, it’s going to be a great meet!” he concluded.

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