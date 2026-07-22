A great week of Pickleball last week that rounded out with a social round robin series which included a regular metro player, Travis Henderson, a player who has a standard DUPR rating of 4.5 which would see him rated in amongst the highest-level competitions in NSW.

Travis, who was in the vicinity on a working visit, had heard that Dubbo could give him some serious competitive opposition in a round robin competition, and competitive opposition he received, in particular from Charine, Tim and Dion, a trio of Dubbo Pickelball regulars.

In the local competitions it was Rueben and Charine who dominated in the Purple Boss series, again, while in the Pink it was Paul and newcomer Weriner who held the Pink level trophies aloof.

In the Green series it was the pairing of Phil and Leica who had way too much firepower for their opponents to overcome. A great night’s play that was had on Monday.

In the Wednesday night Battle for the Throne six-game series for each division, which is proudly supported by Grady Constructions, the Crown wearers across the 6x4 team divisions were Tim (ruling Div 1), Charine (Div 2), Phem (Div 3), Mitchell (Div 4), Maria (Div 5), and Brendan (Div 6). Some huge games on the night.

Another great week of social pickleball for regulars and new faces.