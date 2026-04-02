More than 450 runners, walkers, pram-pushers, and other supporters converged on the Tracker Riley trail along the Macquarie River on Saturday to show their love for an inspiring athlete who called Dubbo home for the past 35 years.

Raisa Kolesnikova died after collapsing during the Orange Running Festival late last month, competing whole-heartedly in an event that reflected her zest for life.

Raisa and her husband Adam Carter were a formidable partnership, sharing their lives with health-care patients, advising, caring for, and befriending those who sought their services – Adam, a chiropractor; Raisa, a Chinese medicine and natural healing specialist and acupuncturist.

Friends from all walks of life have paid tribute over the past few weeks since news swept the region that our own “pocket rocket” had collapsed a few kilometres from completing her umpteenth half-marathon.

Kerry Mitchell, a friend and running partner was in awe of the woman who said she was not Chinese but “Dubbo-ese”!

The effervescent, colourful spirit had arrived in Australia after travelling the world and could not speak English.

“Boy, she certainly learned fast and was always on for a chat about kids, exercise, and the optimism that comes from a life that had grown from very humble beginnings on the Chinese/Russian border,” Kerry said.

“People have gathered in their hundreds to say ‘thank you’ to this remarkable woman. Raisa only started running in her mid-50s and, accomplished more in just over a decade, than most athletes have in their lifetime in the sport,” Kerry told Dubbo Photo News.

Many at the Dubbo parkrun memorial event had donned Raisa’s colours – pink, green, and red – or with tops emblazoned with her photo and name.

Kerry says there were tears, but also lots of smiles as people made their way around the 5km track that has become synonymous with the: “little running lady who was always chasing a ‘PB’”.

Raisa, Kerry said, also acted as mentor, driver, and, above all else, someone to be emulated for her energy and quest to always be better.

“Adam and her children wanted this to be a parkrun filled with love and that is what we have been part of all morning to remember our friend and inspiration.

“People spoke of her encouragement, her inspiration and encouragement for the sport everyone loves. People are taking photos and sharing snaps from past events.”

Running for Raisa… one of the more than 450 supporters who converged on the Tracker Riley trail on Saturday to show their love for Raisa Kolesnikova: an inspiring athlete who called Dubbo home for the past 35 years. Photo: Dubbo Photo News/Ken Smith

Kerry says those at the tribute on Saturday morning, did so to remember her, to show their respect, and try to make sense of the suddenness of Raisa’s death; and for someone for whom Kerry was unabashed admirer.

“She went from jogging a few hundred metres around South Dubbo Oval to fill-in time while her kids were at sports training, to conquering the world’s ‘big six’ marathons,” Kerry said.

“She increased her load from short sprints to middle distance races, and then on to half-marathons, marathons, and even some ultra-running events.”

Kerry reflects on the last time she had spoken with her great friend.

“Raisa and I bumped into each other at Sydney Airport; she was on her way home from the Rotorua Ultra in New Zealand where I had run – with a broken foot – in the Southern Lakes event.

“We shared our moments from those two races and made plans for the Orange Festival; we never spoke again!” she remembered sadly.

Kerry also recalled that Raisa, never resting on her laurels and past achievements, had set her goal of eight hours for the race.

“She stopped the clock at 8.01!

“Remarkably focused, she had set herself for two more world marathons and, in a remarkable act of love, one of her daughters has pledged to finish those for her.”

Raisa achieved so much in life, in business, in rearing a loving family, and in running.

“Training with her was fun, but hard; she had a strong will and her mindset was never to do things half-heartedly,” Kerry said.

“She would set goals for us and always kept us on track. It was not easy but with her exuberance it helped us achieve more than most of us ever imagined.”

Raisa was always one to bridge gaps. When she was running, she would seek out newcomers and speak with them about their reasons for becoming involved; she was always motivating people to be the best they could be in their activities.”

Kerry also revealed that Raisa very much cherished her weekly Saturday morning parkrun.

“This was her fun activity, an outlet shared with others but nevertheless, it was a stage on which she would always strive to outdo her times.

I think she loved to finish ahead of other younger runners too!”

Other champions like Ian Crafter and Trevor Kratsman and youngsters tutored by her good friend, Mark Penman, will never forget their friend.

Miriam and Tim Morris and the eternal optimist, physio John Robins, spoke highly of the work ethic and enormous energy of one of the west’s and Dubbo’s great running inspirations.

Raisa Kolesnikova, Kerry concluded, leaves a legacy of a life lived to the full: “We will always remember her for inspiring us, her colourful clothing, and her effervescence.”