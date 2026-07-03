After three days of remarkable action at North Dubbo Sporties, NSW has just crowned a new singles Para Bowls champion.

Wagga Rules Club bowler, Bruce De Bruyn scored a nail-biting win over World Champion, James Reynolds, with the final score 17-16 in a match that had bowls-loving fans crowding the green.

The pair then joined forces to take out the Para Doubles, in what was a magnificent tribute to the skills and ability of these remarkable athletes.

While Reynolds is renowned for his brilliant tactical brain and ability to perform under pressure, it was De Bruyn who held his nerve in the singles final.

James and Bruce then showed their class and sense of sportsmanship to take home the Doubles event.

James is an incredible character; hailing from the south coast, he plays with Cabramatta in Sydney’s south-west, and will lead the charge for Australia in the Commonwealth Games later this month.

He has also recently been elevated to the World Lawn Bowls Hall of Fame and is a Living Legend in the sport.

These days, he is an integral member of the Australian Pathways program as well, overseeing the training and development of able-bodied and All Abilities athletes including current and future Jackaroos.

Local players Anthony Brown and Nathan Goodridge were eliminated in the pool series of the Para Bowls, but both displayed real character representing Club Dubbo. Nathan was especially impressive in his first time competing at such a high level.

This week has centred around the Open Men's, Women's and Mixed. The weather (“touch wood”) has allowed for all players to showcase their skills among the carefully-manicured lawns at Macquarie and Club Dubbo and, of course, on the synthetic rinks at North Dubbo Sporties.

Several of the Commonwealth Games team have been on the greens and supporting other bowlers during the week, with a real camaraderie that develops over the years showing in the post-match get togethers have brought old, and new, friends together.

On a sad note, many local and visiting sportsmen and women took time out to farewell Trevor Tink, a regular on the rinks and sporting fields around the city.

The effervescent 42-year-old passed away just before the series commenced, but his popularity was evident with an outpouring of love at his farewell.

Congratulations to Club Dubbo and the other bowling clubs in the city for obtaining and managing your second NSW Championships in three years. Bring on 2028!