In a recent local meet, nine-year-old entry “How’s It Kev” and his six-year-old half-sister “La Chaparron” landed a unique winning double in successive races on Friday, November 20, at Orange.

Racing Orange President Craig Buckley is among the ownership of both gallopers which are from the mare “Anakina” and are trained at Orange by Alison Smith.

Taking on a handy field in the 1300-metres Central West Power Construction Benchmark 82 Handicap, How’s It Kev (in from $8 to $5.50) with apprentice Glenn Cahill aboard, was positioned behind the leader, “Comongin”.

In the home straight, he then displayed plenty of tenacity to hold-off “Twin Gift” (Jake Pracey-Holmes at $20) by a neck with Comongin (Shannen Llewellyn on the $2.35 favourite ) a half-length away third.

How’s It Kev has usually contested the higher class races throughout a lengthy career and has the commendable record of nine wins and 16 placings from 56 starts and prizemoney earnings of more than $260,000.

Younger half-sibling, La Chaparron (at $21) in the following race, the 1400-metre Ophir Hotel – Dave Stanley Class One Handicap, was ridden by Jean Van Overmeire and finished strongly on the outside to beat “Paper Doll” (Clayton Gallagher at $3.10) by a short-head while “Kennedy Compound” (Amber Riddell on the $2.10 favourite) came from the back of the field for third.

Alison Smith also went close to having the first leg of a treble when Argyle Springs (Heavelon Van Der Hoven at $6) led from the outset but was caught in the last stride and beaten by a half-head by the Brad Draper, Orange-trained “Bon Batan” (Pracey-Holmes at $26) which came from near last with a big finish in the 1300-metres Spanline Home Additions Maiden Plate.

Another eye-catching run in the race was by the Brett Thompson trained Mighty Dancer (Jess Del Frari at $151) which flashed home from last.

Named after a type of bird which has recorded migratory flights of 11,000km from England to Siberia and then back again after the breeding season, the Todd Smith, Dubbo-trained runner, “Godwits”, is also possessed of abundant stamina, winning six races during the current campaign mainly over the longer distances.

In the 2100-metres Whites Transport Benchmark 66 Handicap at Orange, Godwits (Pracey-Holmes on the $2.20 favourite) carrying the 62kg top weight, led from “Lady Tino” and “Big Time Charlie” over the closing stages and fought on gamely to hold-off “Miss Defy” (Jean Van Overmeire at $4.80) by a head with “Lady Tino” (Emma Ly at $6.50) battling-on for third.

Mendooran trainer Jane Clement also had a good couple of days, starting with “Chicken Legs” (Gabrielle Johnston at $6) kicking back on the inside to beat “Denman Force” (Pracey-Holmes at $6) by a short-head with “Vicious Rumour” (Jacob Stiff on the $3 favourite) third in the 1000-metre Scott Camery Welding Benchmark 58 Handicap at Orange before winning the 1400-metre Bush Battlers Cup BM 50 Handicap on Saturday at Inverell with “Extreme Merger” (at $5.50) ridden by Nick Palmer.

Orange will next race on Monday, December 14.

Meanwhile, race meetings also scheduled for Narromine (Tuesday, December 1), Mudgee Cup (Friday, December 4), Cowra (Saturday December 5), Warren (Friday, December 11), and Coonamble (Saturday, December 12).