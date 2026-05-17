Wellington Junior Cricket has delivered a successful cricketing season for young players, with local sponsorship support playing a key role in that success.

Squadron Energy’s Uungula Wind Farm sponsored the junior club from the Wellington District Cricket Association for the 2025/2026 season, which led to the purchase of brand-new playing shirts and caps for players and provided awards for the club’s end-of-season presentation last month, ensuring players were recognised and celebrated for their efforts.

Wellington Junior Cricket recorded strong participation across the season, fielding teams in Grades 12A, 14B and 14A, with players demonstrating resilience, teamwork and sportsmanship throughout the competition.

Wellington Junior Cricket thanked volunteers, supporters and sponsors for their successful season, with the club acknowledging the many people who make junior cricket possible.

“A dedicated group of committee members, along with coaches, scorers, and parents, all played vital roles in ensuring a smooth and enjoyable season for the players,” the club said in a statement.

“Sponsors were also recognised for their continued support. As a community club, sponsorship is essential in providing player apparel and assisting with events such as the end-of-season presentation.”

Squadron Energy's Regional Economic Development Manager Bart Sykes said supporting grassroots sport was a great way to back local communities.

“Squadron Energy is pleased to support Wellington Junior Cricket Club and the important role it plays in bringing young people together and building the community,” he said.

“Local clubs like Wellington rely on local volunteers, families and sponsors to thrive, and we’re proud to contribute to an environment where young players can develop their skills, build confidence and enjoy being part of a team.”