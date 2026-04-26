For the first time in 13 years, a lady golfer has scored a hole-in-one on the Narromine golf course. The aim of all golfers is to score a hole-in-one, and Vicky Gainsford achieved this honour in a recent ladies' competition.

Vicky, secretary/captain of the Narromine Ladies Golf, told me she had played this hole many times without success, sometimes going left of the green and next going to the right, but on this day the ball went straight towards the green.

There was great enjoyment when the group of players reached the green to find the ball in the cup on the par 3, 10th hole, distance of 124 metres.

Congratulations, Vicky, on a great shot!