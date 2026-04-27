Long regarded as an important event on the central west racing calendar, the 2026 Bathurst RSL Soldiers Saddle (1400 metres) was won by the Nick Olive, Canberra trained Wal’s Angels, on ANZAC Day at Tyers Park, Bathurst.

Jolly Good Fellow as the leader was under siege in the straight and Wal’s Angel (Amy McLucas, $8), after having a good run, finished best to beat Deeowater Artist (Grant Buckley, $4.40 favourite) and Unreal Expectation (Jacob Stiff, $4.80).

A courageous ride by Amy McLucas was the difference between winning and losing for the Claire Lever, Hawkesbury trained Lucky Star in the 1800 metres Kennards Hire Benchmark 58 Handicap.

With her mount pocketed on the inside, McClucas persevered for a clear run and eventually urged Lucky Star ($3.30 favourite) through a narrow gap on the rails to beat Special Prophet (Shaun Guymer, $7.50) and Crown Legend (Jacob Stiff, $8.50).

Flying the flag for local stables, the Dean Mirfin trained Tokyo Queen was well ridden by the Dubbo based apprentice Jacob Stiff in the 1800 metres Lion Nathan Class 1 & Maiden Plate.

Taken to the front before the midway point, Tokyo Queen ($3.80) held a clear lead all the way down the straight to score a comfortable win by almost a length from Aerostern Bro (Mathew Cahill, $6) and Celeman Zor (Shaun Guymer, $3.40 favourite).

Indi Springs, a half sister to outstanding gallopers, Zarizatycoon, Tags and Nomorenightshift, was a runaway winner of the 1100 metres The Grind Maiden Plate for Mudgee trainer Mack Griffith.

Leading for home, Indi Springs (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $1.45 favourite) shot away to win by over 4 lengths from Mitaka (Mathew Cahill, $4.80) and Cool As Ted (Dale Cole, $17).

Bathurst attracted a huge crowd and the club now looks forward to the next meeting on Tuesday, May 12.

Meanwhile, the next race meetings across the region are Binnaway and Boorowa Picnics on Saturday, and Dubbo TAB on Sunday.