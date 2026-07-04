Dubbo sisters Alyssa and Kimberly Walter have returned home from a successful week of competition after representing their state at both the Australian Masters Weightlifting Championships and the United Masters Weightlifting Championships.

The two girls not only delivered outstanding performances, they also volunteered their time selflessly to help run one of Australia’s premier weightlifting events.

The championships brought together the nation’s top Masters athletes, creating an atmosphere of high-level competition, sportsmanship and community.

For both sisters, the week was about much more than medals and results, but also an opportunity to celebrate months of hard-work, to reconnect with lifelong friends from across Australia, and give back to the sport they love.

Alyssa continued her impressive season with a standout performance, successfully lifting 58kg in the snatch and 82kg in the clean-and-jerk.

Her efforts earned her silver medals at both the Australian Masters Weightlifting Championships and the United Masters Weightlifting Championships, reinforcing her place among Australia’s leading Masters lifters.

Already preparing to represent Australia at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships in Greece later this year, Alyssa said the competition provided valuable confidence and momentum as she continues her preparations for the international stage.

“Nationals were incredibly rewarding; it was great to see all of the hard-work come together on the platform, but volunteering throughout the event was just as special,” Alyssa said.

“Helping behind the scenes and giving back to the sport is something I’m really passionate about. Weightlifting has such a supportive community, and being able to contribute while also competing made the whole week even more meaningful,” she added.

For Kimberly, the championships marked another important step forward after overcoming an injury and working through significant mental barriers during her preparation.

Rather than chasing bigger numbers, Kimberly approached the competition with a renewed focus on executing quality lifts, trusting her technique, and enjoying the experience of competing.

She successfully lifted 43kg in the snatch and 60kg in the clean-and-jerk, finishing fifth at the Australian Masters Weightlifting Championships before claiming bronze at the United Masters Weightlifting Championships.

Kimberly said the results represented much more than podium placings.

“This Nationals was incredibly rewarding; the positive environment made such a difference, and it’s always so special catching-up with friends from all over Australia who share the same passion for weightlifting,” Kimberly enthused.

“For me, this competition wasn’t about chasing numbers, it was about rebuilding confidence, trusting my technique and proving to myself that I could move past both injury and the mental challenges that have been part of my journey this season,” she added.

Away from the competition platform, the sisters also proudly represented NSW as “Technical Officials”, volunteering throughout both championships in roles including refereeing and other technical officiating duties. Their contribution helped ensure the events ran smoothly and highlighted their commitment to supporting the continued growth of Olympic weightlifting in Australia.

The championships showcased the unique spirit of Masters weightlifting, where athletes not only compete at an elite level, but also dedicate countless hours to volunteering, officiating, and supporting fellow competitors.

The welcoming and encouraging environment was a highlight for athletes from around the country, with the girls also acknowledging the support they have received locally along the way.

With Alyssa now turning her attention to representing Australia at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships in Greece, and Kimberly continuing to build confidence, consistency and technical excellence on the platform, the sisters are looking forward to the next chapter of their weightlifting journeys while continuing to proudly represent both Dubbo and NSW on the national and international stage.