Thursday night Walkom Bros Mixed Bowls was strongly contested by 24 avid bowlers, all keen on taking home the prize money.

At the end of the night, Gaye Cottee and Peter Lesueur had put Karen Barclay and Mike Twohill to the sword to take out first place. Coming in second was the pairing of Sharon Johnston and Anthony Coe, who defeated Jacquie Brook and Paul Wooldridge.

Third place was taken by Dennis Crimmins and Col Cottee, who defeated Norm Johnston and Adam Jermyn, while Merrill O'Sullivan and Robbie Cook defeated Dick Whitford and Doug Back.

Greg Brown and Victor Brook also defeated Craig Britt and Matt Ball, while Julie Brown and Petar Mckechnie defeated Ben Longridge (visitor) and Matt Quill.

The Blues Meats Ladies Bowls Morning was taken out by Sue Armstrong, Cheryl Storch and Lourace Lawson, who defeated Mary Perry, Kerri Dickson and Karen Greenhalgh in a very close game, only one shot the difference.

Hayley Rose, Pat Sherwin and Merrill O'Sullivan also defeated Gai Teale, Ruby Stockings and Judy O'Connor in another close game, and Sue O'Dea and Annette McMillan defeated Therese Gaio and Sharon Johnston.

Lucky draw winners were Gai Teale and Cheryl Storch.

Ladies are reminded that the Pink Day for the Betty Martin Trophy will be held on November 24.

Men’s Social Bowls saw 29 starters in the Western Plains Security and Locksmiths Morning Triples. This event was played under hot and windy conditions, and all bowlers were happy to see the 18th end finished.

Winners for the morning were Ken Whitiker, Frank Armstrong and Greg Hough, who defeated Gavin Cullen, Paul Wooldridge and Nick Birbiles, while second place was taken out by Leo Balstad, Roger Sherwin and Ian Hobson, who defeated Ron Anderson, Peter Collins and Steve Kelly.

In other results, Dennis Crimmins, Mel Giddings and Doug Back defeated Dennis Crimmins, Terry Duncan and Dennis Jasprizza while Dick Whitford, Greg Brown and Doug Aldis defeated Geoff Higgins, Bryan O'Sullivan and Robert Pfeiffer in a close game.

Barry Young, Todd O'Dea and Anthony Coe also defeated Allan Parker, Eric Bradshaw and Norm Johnston, while Barry, Todd and Anthony also won the closest game.

Resters for the morning went to Dennis Crimmins and Ian Hobson, and the jackpot was not won and lives until next week.