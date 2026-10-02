The Western Plains Windows and Glass Triples and Pairs sponsored Ladies bowls' event was run in warm and sunny conditions last week. Winners for the morning were Wanda King, Ruby Stockings and Trish Gosper, who defeated Wanda King, Colleen Ryan and Judy O'Connor. Kerri Dickson, Therese Gaio and Karen Greenhalgh also defeated Sue O'Dea, Anne Knaggs and Cheryl Storch, while Mary Perry and Annette McMillan defeated Sue McCauley and Merrill O'Sullivan.

Judy O'Connor had the only rester for the morning. Lucky draw winners were Wanda King and Therese Gaio.

My apologies for the mix-up in naming Karen Greenhalgh as helping in the first aid room. It was Sue O'Dea that rendered first aid.

Men's Social Bowls was played under hot conditions and the 36 bowlers that contested the Kintyre Living Triples morning were more than happy to finish the 18 ends.

Winners on the day were Allan Parker, Frank Armstrong and Peter Lesueur, who defeated Barry Young, Robert Pfeiffer and Nick Birbiles. Second place went to Leo Balstad, Dennis Jasprizza and Matt Quill, who defeated Steve Evans, Col Teale and Matt Goodwin. Third place was won by Peter Collins, Neil Riley and Brian Coffey who defeated Peter Knaggs, Vitt Mascaro and Mick Strawhan while Ron Anderson, Doug Aldis and Col Cottee defeated Ken Whitiker, Eric Satchell and Doug Back.

Chris Strojny, Norm Johnston and Steve Kelly combined to defeat Ron Wiegold, Bryan O'Sullivan and Neil Hayburn, and Dennis Crimmins, Todd O'Dea and Mike Twohill defeated Geoff Higgins, Paul Wooldridge and Phil Knight.

Closest game went to Chris Strojny, Norm Johnston and Steve Kelly and resters for the day were Robert Pfeiffer, Barry Young and Dennis Crimmins.

The jackpot was won and resets for next week.