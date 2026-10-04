Werner Eenink, General Manager of the Blue Gum Motel, Dubbo, is a pickleball enthusiast who has offered to supply "pink pickleballs" for the Pickleball 500 fundraising event, in keeping with the Pink Angels theme colour.

Werner has also committed a minimum of one team of four players to represent Blue Gum Dubbo in the quest to help Dubbo Pickleball chalk up the 500 games. Thank you for supporting the cause, Werner, and Blue Gum Dubbo.

Is there is another accommodation facility out there who would like the chance to show Blue Gum Dubbo how pickleball should be played...?

Monster Signs have also shot their hand up to supply the portrait signage for the event that is being gleefully posted on photos in social media. Good on you!

Persons interested in supporting the Pickleball 500 as a participant or sponsor should contact Greg King on 0411265485.

For further information on the Pickleball 500 event, please go to dubbopickleball.com and check out the blog.