When three Club Dubbo bowlers recently decided to put their hands up to compete in Fiji’s Sunny West Bowling Carnival, they set in motion a mission to the Pacific to represent not just Dubbo, but also Australia.

The event runs from May 21-28 in the international tourism centre at Nadi – Fiji’s third largest city – and has attracted international competitors from both hemispheres, as well as the Orana’s very-own Margie Rich, Aileen Beecroft, and Leanne Erwin.

The event features a mix of disciplines including pairs and fours and, although the Roos are one team member short for the fours event, this has been no barrier for the West Dubbo Roos trio who have called their team, the “West Dubbo Flying Roos”.

In the spirit of international sportsmanship, enter a 19-year-old named “Rowish”, a Fijian national, who is nearly three decades’ junior to his Aussie teammates.

“He’s got no idea what’s going to hit him, we’re there for a good time,” laughed Margie, skipper of the West Dubbo Flying Roos.

“We’re there to meet and play with fellow bowlers from around the world, and we’re going to have a lot of fun doing it – Rowish will love it,” she added.

The idea of entering a Fijian-bound squad for this event came about after last year’s Inland Petroleum 2025 City of Dubbo International Fours Tournament – the richest bowls event of its kind in the world – hosted in Dubbo.

Margie, Aileen, and Leanne were part of the local army of volunteers who looked after the hundreds of bowlers from around the country and the globe who descended on the city for the annual event.

The trio agreed the idea to bowl overseas for the first time (ever) in their lives was an opportunity too good to miss. So, they self-funded their travel and headed to the Pacific island nation to compete.

“The Fijians are a great bunch,” Margie said.

“They said we should come over and play in Fiji this May for their Sunny West Bowling Carnival. So, challenge accepted – here we come!”

Club Dubbo, the host of this year's Inland Petroleum 2026 City of Dubbo International Fours Tournament from September 22–23, has also assisted the West Dubbo Flying Roos with their branded clothing and some merchandise.

Club Chairman, Tony Speirs, also wished the intrepid bowls ambassadors well on their international mission of goodwill and good bowling.

“The idea for the ladies to go to Fiji came from the Fijians because of last year’s International Fours tournament,” Tony said.

“The international interaction is wonderful for the sport, it’s wonderful for the city (of Dubbo), and let’s face it, it’s wonderful for the country,” he added.

With the Fijian event broken up into pairs and fours disciplines, the ‘divide and conquer’ strategy of the West Dubbo Flying Roos means their Fijian teammate will have his work cut out for him.

Margie, Aileen, Leanne (and Rowish) will team up to take on the world in the fours, then split up to take on the pairs.

“We’re the underdogs, but that’s okay, it’ll be a great experience,” Margie said.

“We’re going over to bowl with players from around the world – some are the best in the world, and that is a great experience in itself – while also promoting our international fours event here in September.”

Some of those international names and teams will also make their way to Dubbo in September to compete in the International Fours tournament, while next month the club will host three weeks of bowls competitions for the 2026 Bowls NSW State Championships from June 22, along with venue co-hosts, Dubbo RSL Sporties and the Macquarie Club.

In the meantime, the West Dubbo Flying Roos will no doubt represent the region with distinction. Go Roos!