A massive weekend of bowls for West Dubbo men, with success in both the BPL Cup and the Men’s Fours Championships.

On Saturday, the club hosted the qualifying rounds of the BPL Cup – a nationwide Bowls Australia event which sees teams progress through regional, state and ultimately national finals.

After five rounds of exciting sets play, the team of James Berriman, Darren Connolly and Craig Jeffery proved far too strong for the field, dominating the day and only dropping one set across the entire competition. The boys now progress through to the regional finals.

Congratulations, fellas, and best of luck in the next stage!

The Men’s Fours Championships concluded on Sunday. In the first semi-final, Grant Gudmunson, Phil Morrow, Brad Barrow and Daniel Stanley were too consistent for James Berriman, Anthony Brown, Mick Smith and Bill Abbott, winning 21-14 after a high-quality contest.

In the second semi, Grant Madsen, Alby Harper, John Rodis and Daryl Byrne survived an extra-end thriller against Mick McGuiness, Luke Gilholme, Trevor Williams and Neil Riley.

The afternoon final was a one-sided affair as Grant Gudmunson’s side came out firing and raced to a 10-0 lead after just three ends. They led 29-9 after 13 ends before cruising to a well-deserved championship victory.

Congratulations to Grant, Phil, Brad and Daniel on a tremendous performance throughout the championship.

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Minor pairs championships

This weekend, attention turns to the Men’s and Women’s Minor Pairs Championships, which get underway on Saturday.

Women’s Minor Pairs (10.30am): T Morris/R Gilholme v K Dart/J.Gibson; G Morrison/D Brown v P Dawson/B Goss; A Findlay/F Holmes v G Teale/T. Silk; A Lowe/J Cassidy v T Keenan/A Cox.

Men’s Graded Pairs (1pm): L Pierce/C Jeffery v S Evans/T Sharpham; B Abbott/J Silk v T Speirs/S Harper; N Collis/G Dart v D McGrath/C Teale; J Fardell/N Riley v J Palmer/D Connolly; M Teale/R See v S Ryan/G Collin; W Middleton/G Morrison v D Morris/G Gudmunson; J Zeb/J Stephenson v B Fernando/M Smith; N Goodridge/P Morrow v L Burton/P Morrow.

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Social bowls highlights

Until further notice, Wednesday and Friday social bowls start at 12.30pm.

Wednesday: Another terrific turnout, with 36 bowlers enjoying a fantastic morning of social bowls and friendly competition on the greens.

The standout winners were Bery Abbott, Merv Teale and Max Lowe, who proved far too strong on the day. In second place was the ever-consistent combination of Pam Dawson, Bev Margery and David McGrath, while the men’s triples side of Trevor Sharpham, Steve Evans and John Davis secured third place following a close countback result.

The lucky draw prize was won by Tony Leonard.

Friday: Another enjoyable afternoon on the greens, with a great friendly atmosphere and several new faces. Following 18 ends of competitive three-bowl pairs, Steve Evans and Mick Strawhan claimed victory on a countback from Wayne Middleton, John Zeb and Alan Andriske. John Zeb took home the players’ jackpot.

Sunday: The Blue Meats voucher winners were John Davis, Steve Evans and John Fardell, who defeated Pam Dawson, Gai Teale and Glenn Morrison in an enjoyable morning of bowls.

Thought for the week: “There’s no way around hard work. Embrace it. You have to put in the hours because there is always something you can improve on.” – Roger Federer