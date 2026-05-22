Midwest Pennant Playoffs

Last weekend our Grades 4 and 6 teams competed in the Midwest Region Pennant playoff series. Congratulations to our Grade 4 side, who prevailed over a very determined Forbes team to claim the Midwest Grade 4 Pennant title. It was a tight and intense tussle right down to the final bowl. With the scores locked at 63-all, West Dubbo secured the championship by winning two rinks to one. The side now heads to Nowra for the state finals in August.

Congratulations to players Marg Rich, Dan Morris, Jacob Ashley, Greg Collin, Barry Wilkinson, Ros Gilholme, Phil Morrow, Ace Taylor, John Fardell, Dean McAskill, Mark Barrow and Hayden Barrow, and manager Hayley Sharpe.

Our Grade 6 side did it tough against some very competitive teams, playing against other clubs’ top sides. The team secured one win from the four rounds and narrowly went down to Bourke in the final match while winning two of the three rinks. A huge thank you to all players who represented the club over the weekend.

That now completes the Midwest Pennant season for 2025–26, a very successful one for the club with four teams progressing through to the state finals in August: Open Gender Grade 2, Open Gender Grade 4, Men’s Grade 1, and Women’s Grade 2. Congratulations to everyone involved in another outstanding pennant campaign for the West Dubbo Roos, and huge thanks to all players, managers and scoreboard attendees through the year.

This Saturday the club will host the BPL Cup, with six teams competing in a round format of sets-play. The winning team will progress to the Midwest finals, a pathway to the National BPL Cup finals, played alongside the Bowls Premier League in November at Club Pine Rivers.

The Men’s Fours Championships swing back into action this Sunday morning, and the final in the afternoon. Two quality matches will see four teams battle for a place in the championship decider. Daniel Stanley, Brad Barrow, Phil Morrow and Grant Gudmundson will take on Bill Abbott, Mick Smith, Anthony Brown and James Berriman, while Rusty Gale, Alby Harper, Daryl Byrnes and Jacob Ashley take on M. McGuiness, L. Gilholme, Trevor Williams, and Neil Riley. Come and enjoy a great day of championship bowls.

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Social Bowls

Wednesday Social Bowls: Another terrific turnout, with 35 bowlers enjoying a great morning of social bowls and friendly competition on the greens. Standout winners were Marg Rich, Fay Holmes and Gai Morrison, and in second place, the ever-consistent combination of Hela Bryan and Bev Goss, while the men’s triples team of John Davis, John Fardell and Glenn Morrison secured third place after a close countback result. The lucky draw was won by Graham Ross.

Friday Social Bowls: Following 18 ends of competitive three-bowl triples, the winning team of Tash Morris, Nathan Goodridge and Dan Morris claimed victory in a thrilling finish, on a countback from Ray Strawhan, John Mackenzie and Trevor Sharpham. Ray also won the players jackpot to cap off a great afternoon.

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Other news

From Wednesday, May 27, social bowls start at 12.30pm during winter, and membership renewals are due by June 30.

Remember: “It’s not whether you get knocked down; it’s whether you get up.” – Vince Lombardi.