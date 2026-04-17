Last weekend was big for West Dubbo Roos with their first-ever "Glow Bowls" night. More than 60 adults and kids enjoyed the fun of playing under lights, and we'll do it again tomorrow night, Friday, April 17.

West Dubbo bowlers were out in force over the weekend competing in the Midwest Regional sectional play; a successful campaign with multiple teams advancing to the next stage.

The Men’s Division One side produced a dominant display at Narromine, recording three impressive wins and securing their place at the State Finals in Griffith in August, where they will line up among the top 16 teams from across NSW.

The Women’s Division Two team, who bounced back from a near-defeat and claimed two vital victories over the weekend, now progresses as well to their own State Finals at Figtree Sports club in August. Notably, several members of this side were part of last year’s Division Three team that finished equal third, highlighting the depth and experience within the group.

The Men’s Division Three team also enjoyed a strong weekend, finishing with three wins to advance to the Midwest Regional Finals on May 1–2 (venue not confirmed).

The Women’s Division One team put in a solid performance, winning both matches on Saturday before narrowly missing out on progressing after losing to Cowra on Sunday. Nyngan advanced, finishing just one point ahead of the Dubbo girls.

Unfortunately, the Division Four Men’s and Women’s teams were also unable to register a win across the weekend. However, their effort, commitment, and willingness to represent the club did not go unnoticed.

A special “thank you” to those players who stepped in at late notice; your contribution was invaluable.

The Fours Championships also begin this Saturday, April 18. Women’s: Dawson, Teale, Margery, and Davis vs Wilson, Morris, Sharpe, and Wilson; and Gilholme, Lamont, Silk, and Cassidy vs Morrison, Dart, Brown, and Gibson.

Men’s: Stephenson, Morrison, Pierce, and Palmer vs Gale, Harper, Byrne, and Ashley; and Goddridge, Teale, Sharpe, and Fernando vs Evans, Zeb, McGrath, and Teale. Other matches include Smith, Morrison, and Taylor vs Blandford, Morrow, Towney and Gudmunson; and Dart, Speirs, Dart, and Collin vs Silk, Burden, Collis, and Harper.

Winners from the morning games will return after lunch, along with: McGuinness, Gilholme, Reilly, and Robinson, vs Fadrell, Low, Strawhan, and van der Mey; and Abbott, Smith, Brown, and Berriman vs Ryan, McCaskill, Jeffery, and Connolly.

Social Bowls on Wednesday welcomed 36 players, and after a close finish, the winners on count-back were Cox, Gilholme, and Silk, with second place going to Evans and Kriwan, with third place to Teale, Teale, and van der Mey The jackpot was not won.

On Friday, another great turnout included some new members. Winners were Gibson, Low, and Gibson, with second place going to Mack, Ze, and Andriske.

The club is also proud to announce that four members – Lynsey Burden, Dan Morris, Di Wilson, and Grant Gudmunson – will compete in the $70,000 Warilla Gorilla Pairs event in mid-May. Upcoming events include post-Anzac Day Bowls on Sunday, April 26, open to both men and women (see noticeboard).