Harper crowned champion!

Congratulations to Shaun Harper, who claimed the 2026 West Dubbo Men's Major Singles Championship following a tremendous day of bowls last Saturday.

Harper certainly did it the hard way, surviving a nail-biting semi-final against the experienced John Fardell. In an extraordinary contest, Harper never held the lead until the very last end, sneaking home 25–24 to book his place in the final.

In the other semi-final, Daryl Byrne produced a brilliant comeback against Neil Reily. Trailing 18–15, Byrne found another gear, collecting the final 10 shots to claim a 25–18 victory.

The afternoon final saw Harper take on Byrne, with both players producing some excellent bowls. After a closely contested opening, Harper gained the upper hand and was never headed, eventually claiming the championship 25–13.

Congratulations to Shaun on a well-deserved victory and to Daryl on a fantastic effort throughout the competition. A big thank you also to everyone who competed and helped make the championship a success.

Harper will now proudly represent the West Dubbo Roos at the Bowls NSW Champion of Champions Singles at Mount Lewis in December. We wish him every success!

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Rhinos get the points and the shield!

Last Friday evening, the West Dubbo Roos travelled across town to take on traditional rivals Dubbo City Rhinos in the annual Harold Giddings Shield.

As expected, it was another fiercely contested encounter, with nine rinks battling it out for local bragging rights.

After a terrific evening of bowls, the Rhinos proved just a little too strong, claiming victory by a narrow seven shots overall, winning five rinks to the Roos' four.

Congratulations to Dubbo City on their victory, and a big thank you to all the Roos players who made themselves available to represent the club.

The Roos will now look forward to welcoming the Rhinos to West Dubbo for the return encounter in 2027. No doubt our boys and girls will be keen to turn the tables!

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West Dubbo to host big events next

The West Dubbo Roos will play a major role in hosting three prestigious Bowls NSW events during 2027.

The club has been awarded hosting rights for the Bowls NSW State Junior Championships in April, an exciting five-day event expected to attract more than 100 talented junior bowlers, along with their families and supporters, to Dubbo. Dubbo Macquarie Bowling Club will join us as a co-host for this wonderful event.

West Dubbo will also host the Junior Inter-Region Championships in July, followed by the Grade 3 State Pennant Finals from July 30 July to August 2. Three major state events in one year is a tremendous achievement for the club and fantastic news for the Dubbo community.

With hundreds of bowlers and supporters expected to visit our city, 2027 is shaping up to be another massive year for the Roos!

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Social bowls news

Another terrific week of social bowls saw plenty of familiar faces, a few newcomers and some very happy jackpot winners!

Wednesday attracted an excellent field of 32 bowlers, with the mixed combination of Hela Bryan, Mary Ney and bowls president Steve Ryan taking the honours after recording a healthy winning margin.

Gai Teale and Alan Andriske finished runners-up, while Merv Teale and John Fardell did just enough to sneak into third place, and Graham Ross won the players' jackpot!

On Friday, Alby Harper and W. VD Mey claimed the day's honours, narrowly finishing ahead of Warren Brown and John Fardell.

Col Teale and James Abel collected the massive $716 team jackpot with a winning margin of just one shot!

Social bowls continue every Wednesday and Friday morning, with everyone welcome to come along and enjoy some friendly competition.

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Challenges coming

Our popular annual Christmas trip to visit our good friends at Peak Hill is fast approaching on Sunday, December 13. For more details, contact the club.

On Sunday, December 20, we’ll celebrate Christmas with our Old Roos versus New Roos Challenge! Our long-serving members will take on the newer Roos who have been at the club for five years or less. Contact the club for more details.

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Presentation night

Our annual Bowls Presentation Night is on Saturday, December 5, at Club Dubbo Auditorium. Featuring a delicious three-course dinner, music, refreshments and special guest comedian Simon Kennedy, the night will recognise our club champions, outstanding performers, Pennant players and volunteers who have contributed so much throughout the season. See Anthony for more info. Tickets must be purchased by Monday, November 30, so don't leave it too late!