Getting everything back to normal, West Dubbo social players were delighted to be out again on the greens after a three-week break, enjoying perfect sunny conditions last Wednesday with a total of 26 players making the most of the excellent playing surface.

Taking out first place on the day was the all-ladies team of Pam Dawson, Hayley Sharpe, Lee Erwin, and Di Wilson. Finishing runners-up were the men's team of Steve Evans, Max Low, and Warren Towney.

Winning the countback for third place was the team of Gai Teale, Dave McGrath, and Trevor Sharpe with the Players Jackpot of $52 won by John Zeb.

Friday saw another beautiful afternoon of bowls with 20 players competing as the winners on 11 ends were John Davis, Merv Teale, and Neil Riley, who narrowly defeated the team of Gai Teale, Hayley Sharpe, Lee Erwin, and Di Wilson. The $40 Players Jackpot was also won by Col Teale.

In the Club Championship, one of the Men's Minor/Major Pairs semi-finals will be played this Sunday afternoon and will feature Nathan Collis and Gavin Dart against John Silk and Bill Abbott. The second semi-final between Dan Morris and Grant Gudmunson against Barry Fernand and Mick Smith has been rescheduled and will now be played on Sunday, August 2.

The Open Gender Singles Championship has also been postponed and will now commence on Saturday, August 8 with nominations closing this Friday, July 24 with the draw to be released shortly after.

Nominations are also now open for the Open Gender Minor Pairs Championship – featuring three bowls and 18 ends – with the opening round scheduled for Sunday, August 9.

Entries have now closed for the Prelude Fours event to be held on Saturday, August 1, with the event to feature five games of eight ends offering an impressive $8000 prize pool with the winning team receiving $2400 plus free entry into the prestigious Inland Petroleum City of Dubbo International Fours.

In State Pennants preparation, the teams heading to the State Finals in August have been stepping-up their training. This includes the Women's Division Two side – under the watchful eye of club coach, Glenn Morrison – working hard through a series of drills and match-play exercises.

Several members of the men's teams also attended match practice last Saturday with another session scheduled for this Saturday at 1pm. Anthony will contact all selected players with details.

On Saturday, August 15, the Open Grade Two and Grade Four pennant sides will take-on Dubbo City in a valuable practice match ahead of the State Finals later in the month.

In other news, a couple of West Dubbo Roos members travelled to Gulgong over the weekend to compete in the popular Gulgong Winter Triples Tournament. In this event, Bowls Manager, Anthony Brown, teamed up with his two NSW representative teammates and enjoyed a strong tournament finishing fourth overall after winning four of their five games.

Meanwhile, Nathan Goodridge and Dean McAskill combined with a local Gulgong bowler and also had a solid weekend, recording three wins from five to finish around 13th place in a quality field.

Reminder to all members that annual bowling fees are now due and can be paid at the Club reception.