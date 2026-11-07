Several of our own were recognised recently for their selfless service to a number of sports.

Lawn Bowls at Club Dubbo continue to flourish thanks to the efforts of Deb Brown. She has been the backbone of a hard-working group responsible for the growth of women’s, youth and International Fours and NSW All Abilities and Open championship tournaments.

Dubbo Touch has also earned an enviable reputation after four years of hosting State Youth Cup Championships and this is thanks to the generosity and skills of long-serving administrators like Tracey Whillock, Neil Webster and Nic Grose.

A group from the local association gathered in Sydney for the NSW Touch Awards on Saturday night. Tracey was awarded Administrator of the Year across all Associations. Her skills have seen not only Dubbo, but the Western Region Hornets standards rise to the top.

Neil Webster has accomplished so much in his time in touch footy in the city. He was here in 1975 when the Sunday morning “hangover cure” was introduced, and he has served on the committee including a long stint as president, played in just about every one of the ever-increasing number of competitions, and presided over the rise of juniors, referees and a huge number of representative players.