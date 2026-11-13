Presentation Night

With our 2025–26 club championships now wrapped up, our 2025–26 Bowls Presentation Night is on Saturday, December 5! Featuring a three-course dinner, music and comedian, tickets are now on sale at the bar for $40 per person. To organise table bookings, see Anthony.

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Men’s State Singles Qualifier

Four players remain following last weekend's quarter-finals of the 2026 Bowls NSW State Singles Qualifier. This Saturday’s semi-finals feature Neil Reily vs Darryl Byrne, and Shaun Harper v John Fardell, with the winners progressing to Saturday afternoon's final. The champion will represent West Dubbo Roos at the NSW Champion of Champions at Mount Lewis in December.

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East vs West Shield

Over 40 bowlers braved a cool, windy morning for the annual East vs West Challenge, with the Westies claiming victory by just three shots!

Congratulations to the West team, led by captains Glenn Morrison and Deb Brown.

Eastside selectors Bruce "The Bear" Baker and Ros Gilholme will have plenty of time to rethink their tactics before next year's showdown!

Congratulations to West winners Shaun Harper, Bev Margery and Gavin Dart and East winners Steve Ryan, Rick See and Ann Findlay, and to chef Ann for a wonderful lunch.

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Social Bowls

Wednesday social bowls continues to attract terrific numbers, with 30 bowlers enjoying a beautiful morning on the greens last week.

The winning combination of John Davis, Ann Findlay and Tracy Silk edged out Frank Baretell, Barry Sigsworth and Graham Ross in a close finish. A late rally from Steve Evans and Warren Brown saw them sneak into third place, and John Fardell collected the major players’ draw.

Friday's social bowls saw a smaller but enthusiastic field, including visitors from Bundaberg. In the pairs competition, Warren Brown and John Fardell narrowly defeated John Mack and Warren Towney. Warren Brown also took home the players’ jackpot.

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Junior Roos

Our junior bowls program continues with many enthusiastic youngsters enjoying their time on the greens! Held every Wednesday and Thursday from 4-5pm, the program attracted nine children on both days last week from local primary schools. We also welcomed five new junior members to the Roos family!

A huge thank you to our dedicated volunteer coaches John Rodis, Glenn Morrison, Steve Ryan and Nathan Goodridge, who continue to give their time to help develop our next generation of bowlers. If your child would like to give lawn bowls a try, simply contact Anthony at Club Dubbo. Coaching is free, and all bowls and equipment are supplied.

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Harold Giddings Shield

Our teams for the upcoming Harold Giddings Shield clash against Dubbo City this Friday night, November 13, have now been selected. All selected players to be at Dubbo City by 5.30pm.

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Coming up

Sunday, 13 December 13 – Annual Peak Hill Bowls Trip.

Sunday, 20 December – Christmas Sunday Bowls