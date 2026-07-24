A huge top of the table clash between Cobar Roosters and Coonabarabran Unicorns to be played at Cobar’s Tom Knight Memorial Oval this Saturday will see the time-honoured Boronia Cup go to the victors.

Adding edge to the contest, the winner will also have taken a major step towards claiming minor premiership honours in the 2026 Christie and Hood Castlereagh League competition.

Going into the game, the two sides are nicely placed in equal first on the competition ladder both with 34 points and each having suffered just one loss this season.

In those tightly-fought contests, the Unicorns went down to the Roosters by 20-16 back in Round Three in their game played at Coonabarabran, while the Roosters loss saw them beaten 18-10 at Coolah by the Kangaroos in Round 10.

In another boost to the battle, a huge crowd is also expected to view what should be a great game between two high-quality outfits!

Although the result of the game will put the winner in the box-seat for the minor premiership, that honour will not be fully-determined until the results from the final round are known. This includes Cobar travelling to Narromine and the Unicorns off to Mudgee to play the Coolah Kangaroos in the main curtain-raiser before the NRL clash between the Canberra Raiders and the Penrith Panthers.

In last week’s results, both the Roosters and the Unicorns had big wins defeating Gilgandra and Narromine respectively.

The Roosters brushed aside the Gilgandra Panthers 60-0 with the Blue-and-Golds seeing-off Narromine to the tune of 54-16 which would have to be a worrying result for the Jets as they head into the semis.

A hard-fought 30-24 win by the Dunedoo Swans over the Gulgong Bull Terriers at Gulgong also effectively shut the door on the Terriers chances of making the top five and, whilst the teams that will contest the finals are now decided, their final order is still very much up in the air.

Conversely the Ladies League Tag top five remains a mystery with the Cobar Roosterettes, Narromine Jets, Gilgandra’s Pink Panthers, and the Gulgong Terriers, all vying for positions three, four and five, with the game in Gilgandra this Saturday between the Pink Panthers and the Terriers having a big bearing on the final makeup.

Otherwise, Dunedoo Swannettes and Coolah Flyers are already assured of filling out the top two positions.