An unusual result at Narromine on Saturday had every runner finish in race book order, with favourite Kevin leading home the eight-horse field.

The sequence unfolded in the 800-metre Bill Wilkie Memorial Benchmark 58 Handicap, prompting racing correspondent Colin Hodges to pose a question for Lotto players and mathematicians about the odds of such a result.

After number one, Denman Bandit, and number six, Broken Wings, were scratched, the remaining runners crossed the line in numerical order: 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Kevin, the $2.40 favourite, finished ahead of Denman Force ($2.60), Divine Sinner ($18) and Chicken Legs ($4.80).

Swedish Glitter ($21), Emphatic Bell ($18), Smart ‘N’ Ritzy ($51) and Box Of Crackers ($26) completed the finishing order.