Dubbo’s martial arts community came together last Wednesday for a special event at the Kinetic studio, welcoming one of the most iconic figures in the sport’s history: the legendary Benny “The Jet” Urquidez.

Famous around the world for his extraordinary kick-boxing career, Urquidez is widely regarded as a pioneer of modern American fighting. A six-times world champion across five weight divisions, he was renowned for his lightning-fast combinations, explosive kicking ability, and exceptional fighting skills, remaining undefeated throughout his professional career.

Beyond the ring, Urquidez established an impressive reputation in Hollywood as an actor, martial arts instructor, and fight choreographer. He famously faced Jackie Chan in the classic martial arts film “Wheels on Meals” in a fight scene still regarded as one of the greatest in martial arts cinema.

He also appeared alongside Chan in “Dragons Forever” and featured in the Hollywood films “Road House” and “Grosse Pointe Blank”, where he faced actor John Cusack in a memorable fight sequence.

His influence behind the scenes has been just as remarkable. Over the years, Urquidez has trained and worked with an extraordinary list of international stars, including martial arts icon Jean-Claude Van Damme, Hollywood actors Patrick Swayze, Kurt Russell, Nicolas Cage, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, and Mark Wahlberg, as well as boxing legend Muhammad Ali and music superstar, Elvis Presley. His expertise has helped generations of performers bring authenticity, skill, and intensity to their on-screen performances.

The event at Kinetic Martial Arts was made even more special by the tremendous support shown by Dubbo’s martial arts community, with practitioners and representatives from across the local scene coming together to celebrate the visit. The gathering highlighted the respect, camaraderie, and shared passion that unite martial artists, regardless of style or discipline.

For Dubbo, the occasion marked the first year the city has been included on Benny “The Jet” Urquidez’s Australian tour, representing a significant milestone for the local martial arts community. Having an international legend of his standing visit the region, provided a rare opportunity to celebrate a man whose achievements have inspired martial artists across the world for decades.

Adding to the excitement surrounding his enduring legacy, is the upcoming documentary The Jet, which will explore Urquidez’s remarkable life and career. The project is being produced by Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves and award-winning filmmaker Fisher Stevens, alongside an international production team. The documentary will bring renewed attention to the extraordinary journey of a fighter who helped shape both modern kickboxing and martial arts cinema.

The visit to Kinetic Martial Arts was more than just a special appearance. It was a celebration of martial arts, community spirit and the lasting influence of a true legend. With Dubbo now part of the Australian tour, the event marks a memorable chapter for the city’s martial arts community and an opportunity to recognise one of the sport’s most influential figures.

For those who attended, the chance to welcome Benny “The Jet” Urquidez to Dubbo was an occasion to remember.